Wright-Cromwell News: Aug 24 2017

Jon Sloan writes: "Very, very saddened by the news of the passing of my friend Mary Heikkila. She was my sister's classmate and friend, as well as a friend that I looked up to (regardless of the height differential) back in school. She had a warm and caring personality that touched everyone who knew her. We'll all miss you terribly, Mary....R.I.P."

Our sympathy to the family of Jack Evans Randa, 60, of Cloquet who died Aug. 10, 2017. A gathering of friends and family will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Journey Christian Church in Cloquet.

The city of Cromwell was the recipient of a $1.000 Community Investment Grant from Enbridge and a $500 grant from Lake Country Power Round-Up for the purchase of new beach buoys at the city beach. We sincerely thank these two organizations for their financial support.

The Lakehead Harvest Reunion will be held Aug. 25-27 at 70 E. St. Louis River Road, Esko. There are so many activities to take part in. Come and see all the old steam powered tractors and more. They are quite a sight and a wonderful way to learn about the past.

The Area Clothing Depot in Cromwell will hold a special School "Bag Sale" Aug. 24, 26, 29, 31, and Sept. 2, when you get two bags for $5 or one for $3. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thanks for attending the Carlton County Fair held in Barnum. There sure were a lot of visitors who stopped at the Little Red School for lots of the "give-a-ways" thanks to our sponsors who donated the items. Our sponsors were Walmart, Super One, US Bank and L&M of Cloquet, Thrivent Financial of Carlton County, Northview Bank of Cromwell, and Lake Country Power of Kettle River.

Last week, Bob and I took a ride to take a look at the new bridge on Highway 73. It is almost finished and will really be nice when we are able to use it again. It sure will be nice not to take the detours every time you want to head to the Moose Lake area.

Upcoming Area Events

Monday, Aug. 28 — First volleyball game of the season at 7 p.m. at Hill City.

Friday, Sept. 1 — First football game of the season at 7 p.m. at home against North Woods.

Thursday, Sept. 5 — School starts in Cromwell-Wright.

Thursday, Sept. 5 — First home volleyball game at 7 p.m. at home against Lakeview Christian Academy.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 — "Therapy Dogs" presentation/demonstration at 6 p.m. at the Wright Senior Center.

Friday, Sept. 8 — Cromwell-Wright football game at Bigfork.

Sunday, Sept. 10 — Villa Vista and Cardinal Court Carnival from 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — Young Old Timers at noon at the Pavilion in Cromwell.

Thursday, Sept. 14 — Ruby's Pantry at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Bring your own boxes and $20 cash.

That all the news from Lake Schoolstartingsoon. So, be sure to get your kids registered if they are attending our school for the first time.