Wright-Cromwell News June 8 2017

Congratulations to Ellen Mikkola who will turn "100" June 29. Wow, what a milestone! She is still a very feisty lady and you can visit with her at Villa Vista in Cromwell.

June 14 is Flag Day. Have you noticed all the flags along the highway through Cromwell? Boy, they sure look great and thanks to the folks who provided them.

Our sympathy to the family of Jim Lind who died Thursday, May 18, 2017. A gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the Cromwell Pavilion.

Our sympathy to the family of Steven M. Nikko, 59, who died Thursday, June 1, 2017. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Nelson Funeral Care Chapel in Cloquet.

We also just received word that former Cromwellian Sandra "Nash" Petrek, 77, died peacefully Saturday, April 29, 2017.

An Appreciation Picnic sponsored by the Cromwell-Wright Fire and Ambulance Joint Powers Board will be held from 5-8 p.m. June 16 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion with a short presentation at 7 p.m. The picnic will be catered by B&B Market. Everyone is welcome! Please come and thank your local Emergency Medical Responders and Firefighters!

The Carlton County Retired Educators (CCRE) will meet Tuesday, June 27, at the Moose Lake Senior Dining Center with a special presentation on ethnic dolls. Registration is at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and then the meeting and program. All area retired teachers and staff are encouraged to attend. Call Joe at 1-800-662-5711 by June 19 to sign up so you get the discount on your lunch. All area educators are encouraged to attend and join the CCRE.

More upcoming events in our area:

• June 12 — Wrong Days meeting, 6 p.m. at Minetties in Wright

• Cromwell-Wright Yoga — Mondays, June 12, 19 and 26, 11 a.m. to noon at Cromwell Pavilion Council Room. Questions, email markusen@umn.edu

• June 13 — Young Old Timers at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Servers are Dick and Joanne, Robert and Lois, and Marvel Maki. Birthdays are Joanne Anderson on the 17th, Judy Koivisto on the 23rd and Shirley Goodin on the 24th.

• June 14 — Flag Day. Display your American Flags with pride.

• June 16 — Father's Day Workshop wood projects with Dave Gellatly, 1:30 p.m. at Villa Vista.

• June 18 — Father's Day Brunch, after services at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. All fathers and sons are encouraged to attend and wear an ugly tie or hat. They will be judged on originality and creativeness.

That's all the news from Lake Schoolisoutsoenjoy and have a safe and happy week!