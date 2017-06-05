Wright-Cromwell News June 1, 2017

The Cromwell-Wright High School celebrated its 92nd high school graduation ceremony. The first graduating class was in 1926 with only one or two graduates. There were 30 graduates this year. Salutatorian Samantha Hansen, valedictorian Zion Smith and Vice President Elijah Warpula gave messages as did guest speaker English teacher Bill Pocernich. Awards were also presented to Sawyer Strelnieks for Service, Wyatt Susa for Leadership and Zion Smith for Leadership. We congratulate these students on their accomplishments and can only wish them well in the future.

With Memorial Day still on our minds, it is now the Vietnam veterans who are dying in larger numbers from the affects of that war. Their names will not be on the memorial wall in Washington, D.C., but they are still causalities of that war. From this area, we just lost Jim Lind and Doug Sather. May they rest in peace.

A summer F.U.N. potluck picnic will be held at noon Sunday, June 2, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion and playground. Bring lawn chairs, lawn game, and your family and friends.

Cromwell-Wright Yoga will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays, June 5, 12, 18 and 26, at the Cromwell Pavilion Council Room. For questions, email markusen@umn.edu.

Ruby's Pantry will be held Thursday, June 8, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., with distribution from 10-11:30 a.m.

An Appreciation Picnic sponsored by the Cromwell-Wright Fire and Ambulance Joint Powers Board will be held from 5-8 p.m. June 16 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion with a short presentation at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome! Please come and thank your local emergency medical responders and firefighters!

The Carlton County Retired Educators (CCRE) will meet June 27 at the Moose Lake Senior Dining Center with special presentation on Ethnic Dolls. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting and program. All area retired teachers and staff are encouraged to attend; call Joe at 1-800-662-5711 by June 19 to sign up so you get the discount on your lunch.

The Area Clothing Depot will have a bag sale June 24, 27 and 29. One bag for $3 or two bags for $5.

Join us for the Second Annual Cromwell Summer Fest June 23, 24 and 25. The festivities start Friday night with a steak fry and variety show. Saturday brings the parade, volleyball tournament, Pedal to the Medal tractor pull, kids' games and teen games with cash prizes, music in the park, kids coin dig, dance and raffle drawing, plus more! Sunday will wrap up with a potluck breakfast and community worship service. Watch around town for posters for specific times.

The seventh annual Kaleb Anderson Memorial 5K Family Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, July 1.

The Class of 1961 will meet for a potluck dinner at 11:30 a.m. July 14, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.

The Class of 1956 will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Cromwell Country Inn for their annual class get-together.

Bethany and Bethlehem Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School will be held July 23-26 at Bethany in Cromwell. Stay tuned for further details!

Thank you to all those who participated and supported the band by purchasing a raffle ticket. It was a great success. Congratulations to Ed Raisanen who won the trailer!

The Wrong Days Committee is looking for Wrong Days king and queen candidates: Any boy or girl ages Pre-K to sixth grade interested in running should contact Faith Nyberg at 701-388-9065. Activities include button selling, participating in the coronation and riding in the Wrong Days Parade.

The Cromwell-Wright School website will get a new look this summer! Check out the progress throughout July at www.cromwellwright.k12.mn.us.

We had a really great week May 21-28 as our youngest son Curtis was home from San Francisco to help us clean and organize our home. It's amazing how much stuff one can collect in 47 years of living in the same place. And the weird thing is that the stuff that meant so much to us years ago doesn't have much meaning at all now. I guess that's Mother Nature's way of helping us shed these no longer needed or wanted items.

That's all the news from Lake Letsummerbegin and have a safe and happy week!