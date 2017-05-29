Wright-Cromwell News: May 25 2017

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Michael David Adelsgruber, 57, of Kettle River who died Friday, May 12, 2017 in Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake with his wife by his side. Memorial service was Friday, May 19.

Our sympathy to the family and friends of Connie Christine Huhta, 61 of Cloquet who passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 in her home. A memorial service was held May 18.

Congratulations to Julie and Stacy Hedin on the arrival of a new grandson. Kyrie was born April 21, 2017 at 7 pounds, 9 ounces to their daughter Paige.

The owners of Cardinal Court/Villa Vista held a Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast at the facility May 19. They thanked everyone for the volunteering that has been happening on a regular basis for all they do to make the residents' lives much better. Everyone left with a lovely plant to help remind them of the thanks they received.

At the recent Senior Awards Banquet, $17,900 was given out to our seniors in the form of scholarships, etc. We can be so proud of our seniors and all the community for their support. Dollars For Scholars has given scholarships for many years and we thank them for all they do for our students. A full list of scholarships can be seen on the recent Bus Bulletin. Graduation will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Cromwell Wright High School.

On Friday, May 26, the second grade's "Wax Museum" will be at the school from 1:30-2:15 p.m. The community is invited to come and show your support for these kids and their famous Americans.

I sure hope you have a safe and Memorial Day. It's the special day to celebrate and pay tribute to the veterans who have sacrificed for us. Military Services will be held Monday, May 29, at 8 a.m. at the Wright Park, at 8 a.m. in Cromwell, and at 7:45 a.m. at Eagle Lake.

Cromwell-Wright Yoga: Tuesday, May 30 (due to Memorial Day), and then Mondays June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at Cromwell Pavilion Council Room from 11 a.m. to noon. For questions, email markusen@umn.edu.

Ruby's Pantry will be held Thursday, June 8, with registration at 9:30 a.m. and distribution from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Cromwell Park Pavilion

Summer F.U.N. gatherings — Family F.U.N. Potluck Picnic will be held at noon June 4 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion and playground. Bring lawn chairs, lawn game, and your family and friends. A Family F.U.N. Bonfire will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 12 behind Bethany Lutheran Church. Bring a snack to share, lawn chairs, campfire story and, of course, your family and friends. A Ladies Only F.U.N. Rose Garden Tour will be held Aug. 9, with lunch at Valentini's in Duluth. Meet at Bethany Church parking lot in Cromwell at 9 a.m. Please R.S.V.P. by Aug. 2 with Cherie Nyberg at 218-644-3731 to reserve seating for lunch. You don't want to miss out on any of these F.U.N. events!

An Appreciation Picnic sponsored by the Cromwell-Wright Fire and Ambulance Joint Powers Board will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion with a short presentation at 7 p.m. The picnic will be catered by B&B Market. Everyone is welcome! Please come and thank your local emergency medical responders and firefighters!

The Carlton County Retired Educators (CCRE) will meet June 27 at the Moose Lake Senior Dining Center with special presentation on ethnic dolls. Dine at 11:30 a.m., followed by the meeting and program. All area retired teachers and staff are encouraged to attend. If you plan to attend, call Joe at 1-800-662-5711 by June 19 to sign up so you get the discount on your lunch.

Alice Lake and Shirley Johnson announce the Class of 1956 will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Cromwell Country Inn for their annual class get-together.

The Class of 1961 will meet for a potluck dinner oat 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, with a meal at 12:30 p.m. at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.

The Wrong Days Committee is looking for Wrong Days King and Queen Candidates: Any boy or girl ages Pre-K to sixth grade interested in running should contact Faith Nyberg at 701-388-9065. Activities include button selling, participating in the coronation and riding in the Wrong Days Parade.

And speaking of Wrong Days, it is being held July 14-16. The Wrong Days buttons are here, thanks to Mike Davis and Poor Farm Printing. They will be available at area businesses soon and from the kids running for king and queen. This is the 52nd Wrong Days, so watch for more details on posters.

That's all from Lake Thankavetfortheirservice and hello to all the families of veterans who have passed away.