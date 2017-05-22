Wright Cromwell News: May 18 2017

Our Annual Mother-Daughter Tea and Luncheon at Bethlehem Lutheran was a big success. We really appreciate those who were able to attend. Guest speaker Gloria Anderson Hegg was well received and made our day special.

Barb Dahl, coordinator of Ruby's Pantry, wants to thank everyone who volunteered to help with the first food distribution that took place May 11. The distribution went pretty smoothly for the first time, and there will be a few changes to make things go smoother in the future, but all in all it was great with over 200 shares purchased. They are in need of plastic grocery bags and twisty ties for the next time — just drop them off at Bethany Church and be sure to label them for Ruby's Pantry. The next distribution will be from 9:30-11 a.m. June 8. Come early to help unload the semi-load of food.

Does anyone have an extra copy of the book Roy Mahlberg wrote about the history of the Wright area? I'd like to get a copy or two, so please let me know. There is a reader of this column who wants one.

Cromwell-Wright Yoga: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 30, and Mondays June 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Cromwell Pavilion, for all ages, men and women. For questions, email markusen@umn.edu.

Rozzie Dahlman Obando writes: "I want to get ahead of Mother's Day to say how proud I am of my mom, Linda Dahlman, for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from MASBO for her excellent work in school finance as business manager in Moose Lake. You have always been a great role model for me, mom. You have taught me so much, are always there for me and I can only hope to be like you (when I grow up)!" Linda has been a school financial secretary at the Cromwell-Wright School, the Wrenshall School and for the past years at Moose Lake school. She did a fantastic job keeping the financial records of these schools in order.

The Summer Fest raffle tickets are here, please support the CACC by purchasing these tickets. The Wrong Days Buttons are here and can be purchased soon.

Upcoming Cromwell-Wright community and school events:

All month — Cribbage at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court at 6 p.m. Tuesdays.

May 19 — Breakfast for Volunteers at 9:30 a.m. at Cardinal Court/Villa Vista.

May 19 — Grandparent's Day at 1 p.m. at the school.

May 19 — Going Away Potluck Party for Tri Hoang and Nopawee (Nan) from 5-10 p.m. at Rick Gresczyk's home, 1672 Tamarack Lake Road.

May 19 — Rummage Sale from 4-7 p.m. at Bethlehem Church.

May 20 — Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to noon at Bethlehem Church.

May 21 — Last day of Sunday school at Bethany and Bethlehem

May 22 — Memorial Committee Service at 10 a.m. at Villa Vista.

May 22 — Foster Grandchildren at 1:30 p.m. at Villa Vista.

May 23 — Fifth Grade Science Fair from 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the school. Families and community members are invited to come see all their hard work!

May 26 — Fifth- and Sixth-grade Track and Field Day at the school.

May 26 — Second Grade Wax Museum from 1:30-2:15 p.m. at the school. The community is invited to come and show your support for these kids and their famous Americans.

May 26 — Cromwell-Wright High School Class of 2017 Graduation at 7 p.m. at the school.

May 29 — Memorial Day Military Services at the Wright Park at 8 a.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cromwell at 8 a.m., and Eagle Lake Cemetery at 7:45 a.m. Let's all come out and pay tribute to the veterans who have passed away and support their families.

May 31 — Last Day of School.

That's all the news from Lake Maketimetovolunteer and hello to all the wonderful volunteers at the Cardinal Court/Villa Vista. You truly make this facility so special.