Wright-Cromwell News: May 11, 2017

Dennis Lowry, former resident of Wright and 1960 Cromwell-Wright graduate, writes: "I have never produced a lyric video before, so I wanted you to be among the first to see and hear it. If you go to You Tube and type God Wants to Bless America Again, it should come up. Otherwise, this link in your browser search window should locate it: https://youtu.be/8bvRVeMW9cQ. I am 'praying big' and shooting for over one million views over the next year. I believe that American Christians really need to hear this message. So, if you like it, please recommend it to your friends you think might want to see it. And ask them to pass it on if they like it. Everything hinges on sharing or pass-along recommendations."

Mary Novotny Cicha of Glenn Flora, Wis. writes: "My brother John Novotny died April 19, 2017 at the age of 84. He was buried at Camp Ripley, Minn., on April 25, 2017."

In honor of our school's Envirothon team that is advancing to the state competition, we will have a sendoff at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, to celebrate their success and wish them luck in their event on Monday, May 15. The team consists of Coach Wester and students W. Susa, Z. Smith, T. Lehti, S. Hansen, and S. Strelnieks. Good luck!

Mrs. Borchardt's fifth-grade class will host a science fair from 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. Families and community members are invited to come see all their hard work!

Ruby's Pantry is coming to Cromwell. Food distribution is on the second Thursday of every month from 10-11:30 a.m. beginning May 11 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Everyone who gets hungry qualifies. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. A $20 cash donation is requested for each share. Bring two large boxes or laundry baskets for food. For more information, call 218-644-3691 or 218-426-5156.

The next Cromwell Area Community Club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court Cardinal Café. The Summer Fest raffle tickets are here! Tracey will have them at her shop in town on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Please stop in and pick some up to sell. They need everyone to try sell at least three books in order to make the fundraiser profitable. Once you sell your tickets, hang on to them and turn in to Tracey all at once. Do not separate the books; they need to be intact for bookkeeping purposes. There are great prizes, so they should be an easy sell.

The Cromwell Area Community Wide Rummage Sales begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Maps are available at 7 a.m. at local businesses.

You are invited to the Annual Mother-Daughter Tea and Luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright with special guest speaker Gloria Anderson-Hegge. All area mothers and daughters are welcome.

A Mother's Day Tea will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court. The theme will be "Jewelry," so please bring a favorite piece of jewelry so you can tell why it is a favorite.

Volunteer Breakfast: All folks who volunteer at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court are invited to come to the "Thank You Breakfast" at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

A rummage sale will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Friday, May 19, from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations are also welcome.

There will be a special potluck going-away party for exchange students Tri Hoang and Nopawee (Nan) from 5-10 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Rick Gresczyk's place, 1672 Tamarack Lake Road. Come join them and thanks for being their friends.

Attention All Cromwell-Wright High School seniors: You and your family are invited to come to Bethany Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 21, in honor of your graduation. This is the community's way to thank our seniors and send them on their way with our blessings. Hope to see you all there.

We are looking for Wrong Days King or Queen candidates: Any girls or boys Pre-K to sixth grade interested should call Faith Nyberg at 701-388-9065. Activities include button selling, participating in the coronation, and a ride in the Wrong Days parade!

Raffle tickets are being sold for the high school band trip fundraiser. First prize is a Floe Cargo MAX XRT 8'x87" trailer valued at $1,659; second prize are two one-hour massages valued at $120, and a $50 gift card to the Wright Co-op; and third prize is a handmade camouflage afghan and $40 cash. Tickets are $5 each and the drawing will be held at the band's May 18 concert.

Well, that's all the news from Lake Rummagesalesareback and have a great week!