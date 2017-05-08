Wright Cromwell News: May 4 2017

Walter Collman is proud to announce that his daughter Lenore Collman will graduate with honors from the University of Minnesota-Duluth on May 6. She will receive a degree in Hispanic studies and will continue to pursue a degree in music education.

We are looking for Wrong Days King or Queen candidates: Any girls or boys pre-K to 6th grade interested should contact Faith Nyberg at 701-388-9065. Activities include button selling, participating in the coronation, and a ride in the Wrong Days Parade.

The Cromwell Area Community Club welcomes contributions to the annual arts and culture silent auction for the June 23 steak fry. Any one-of-a-kind item that you design and make (including paintings, woodworking, photography, quilting, rug-making, fabric art, baked goods) are welcome and can be delivered to the Cromwell Pavilion on the morning of the June 23. Offers of services, such as lessons for piano or dance, pottery-making, carving, cooking, baking and more, are welcome also. The CACC will create an artist statement for you to be displayed by the contribution. Call Ann Markusen at 218-428-3300 or email at markusen@umn.edu with your ideas and any questions.

Alice Lake and Shirley Johnson announce the Class of 1956 will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Cromwell Country Inn for their annual class get-together.

I heard that the Class of 1957 is also gathering for their 60th class reunion but haven't heard a date yet. The Class of 1967 will celebrate their 50th, too. Any details yet? Just let me know (call 218-357-2385).

Save the date for the following May happenings!

Thursday, May 4 — Potato Chip delivery. A semi-load of potato chips will come to the Cromwell Pavilion to be handed out at 2 p.m. This is much like the semi-load of potatoes received in the past. Everyone is invited.

Saturday, May 6 — Prom, at the high school.

Tuesday, May 9 — YOT dance, noon at the Pavilion in Cromwell.

Wednesday, May 10 — 4th Grade Musical, 6 p.m. at the school.

Thursday, May 11 — First distribution for Ruby's Pantry at the Cromwell Park Pavilion at 10 a.m. Bring your own boxes. Cost is $20 per share (be sure to bring cash). Let's get as many participants as possible for this first distribution.

Thursday, May 11 — CACC Meeting, 6:30 p.m. in the dining room at Cardinal Court.

Saturday, May 13 — Mother-Daughter Tea and Luncheon, 1:30 p.m.at Bethlehem Church in Wright.

Saturday, May 13 — Cromwell Area Rummage Sales. Call Deb at 644-3780 to be part of the map.

Monday, May 15 — Senior Awards, dinner at 5:30 p.m., awards at 6:15 p.m. at the school.

Thursday, May 18 — High School Spring Music Concert, 6 p.m. The raffle drawing will be held at this concert for the band trip fundraiser. Raffle tickets are $5. First prize is a Floe Cargo MAX XRT 8'x87" trailer valued at $1,659; second prize is two one-hour massages valued at $120 and a $50 gift card to the Wright Co-op; and third prize is a handmade camouflage afghan and $40 cash.

Friday, May 19 — Grandparent's Day, 1 p.m. at the school.

May 19-20 — Rummage, Bake and Plant Sale, 4-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bethlehem Church

Thursday, May 25 — Red Nose Day at Walgreens. Red Nose Day raises awareness and money to help the kids who need us most, both at home and around the world. So let's come together and end child poverty, one nose at a time.

Friday, May 26 — Fifth- and sixth-grade Track and Field Day at the school.

Friday, May 26 — Class of 2017 Graduation, 7 p.m.

Wow, what a schedule of events! So whoever says there's nothing to do in a small city hasn't been to Cromwell or Wright!

That's all the news from Lake Lotstodoinasmalltown. Have a great week!