Wright-Cromwell News: Mar 2 2017

Here's an email I got from Terry Fraser. "My mother (Eva Mae (Nordquist) Radtke) recently died in Canon City, Colo., where we held the memorial service last weekend. Her wish was to have her ashes buried with her parents in Wright. My grandparents ran the general store in Wright and it became the senior center after my grandfather died in the 1960s. John (Hugo) and Martha Nordquist are her parents' names." The graveside service is planned for June 24.

Youth ATV Safety Training classes will be held April 29 at the Moose Lake Depot, May 6 at the Tamarack Sno-Flyers Building, and May 27 at the Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade. Youth must be 11 or older by date of class to take the course. Flyers are available outside the school office for more information. Contact Gale Bradford at 218-644-3738 to register.

All the Lenten mid-week services at St. John's Lutheran Church in Wright will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5. Maundy Thursday, April 13, and Good Friday, April 14, will also be at 5:30 p.m. Easter Service will be at 10:30 a.m. April 16.

Lenten services at Bethany in Cromwell began Ash Wednesday, March 1, with services at 7 p.m. The Lutheran/Methodists meet together at 6 p.m. for soup suppers and on the Wednesdays in March: March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5.

The next Cromwell Area Community Club (CACC) meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Cardinal Court.

The Dollars for Scholars (DFS) fundraiser dinner will be Saturday, March 25. More details will be available later.

The yoga schedule is Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon March 6, 20 and 27, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. There is no yoga in April.

The Cromwell Area Young Old Timers will meet at noon Tuesday, March 14, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. New members are always welcome and visitors are also encouraged to attend. The YOT meets for a meal, program and short business meeting.

It's only a few days now until we change our clocks back to Daylight-saving time on March 12.

That's all the news from Lake Winterisback and hello to all our family and friends!