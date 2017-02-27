Wright-Cromwell News: Feb 23 2017

Our sympathy to the family of Marie “Mary” Pauline Dahlberg, 105, who passed away on February 13, 2017 in Villa Vista Care Center, Cromwell. She was born Feb. 2, 1912. Mary was truly a “pioneer woman”. She was a hard-working homemaker who cooked on a wood stove for many years and cared deeply about her family.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Memorial Service, Friday, Feb. 24 at Atkins-Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St. followed by a lunch in the Fireside Room of the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Villa Vista Care Center, Cromwell.

Cards of encouragement can be sent to: Deb Johnson c/o Aicota Health Care Center, 820 Second St. NW, Aitkin, MN 56431 as she recently had her second hip replacement surgery.

Shelby Karkiainen, 9-year-old daughter of Marienella and Brad Karkiainen and sister of Jacob, was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Sunday Feb. 19. May God richly bless Shelby and her family!

All the Lenten mid-week services at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wright will take place at 5:30 p.m. on March 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and April 5.

Lenten Services will begin on Ash Wednesday, March 1 with services at Bethany in Cromwell at 7 p.m.. The Lutheran/Methodists meet together at 6 p.m. for Soup Suppers and on the Wednesdays in March and April 5.

I will be leading the 5 p.m. worship service at the Round Lake Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 25. I always enjoy being with the folks there. So kind and friendly and the coffee time after services is a wonderful way to get to know new friends.

National Education of America's Read Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place every March 2 annually on Dr. Seuss's birthday. I think our school is planning some special events ... stay tuned for more information.

The Cromwell Area Young Old timers met Feb.14 at the Cromwell Country Inn for lunch and then they motored up to the Cardinal Court for their meeting and program by two of the exchange students at Cromwell-Wright School. Angie from Ecuador, Victoria from the Ukraine and their host Les Richards came and gave very informational talks. Several new members were welcomed into the YOT. New members are always welcome. The next YOT meeting will be noon March 14 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. The YOT meets for a meal, program and short business meeting.

The next YOT Senior Dance is set for 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion featuring music by the Wilkes. Everyone is welcome; you don’t have to be a “Senior Citizen” to enjoy a great afternoon of dancing and fellowship. If you don’t dance, come for the music, visiting, and lunch!

The next Carlton County Triad meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 at the Wright Senior Center. A meal will follow. This meeting will be part of the regular Wright Senior Citizen’s gathering at 10 a.m.

Happy Birthday to all those leap year babies who will not be having a “real” birthday this coming week. You will have to wait till 2020 for your next real birthday.

I recently was going through a box of old Birthday and Christmas cards and found an old $40 Walmart gift card from 2003. It didn’t look like it had ever been used, so I called the number on the back and found out it was still good. I guess there are millions of dollars on unused gift cards still in circulation, so if you come across one, check it out.

That’s all the news from Lake Readmorebooks and Hello to all our young readers!