Wright-Cromwell News (Feb. 16, 2017)

Bob and I were able to attend the recent Lake Country Power informational meeting and soup supper at the Cromwell Pavilion. After the meal, the employees of LCP did a great job informing the membership about the recent power outages in the area and the workings of the company. They really stressed how they appreciated the patience of the members while waiting for their power to be restored. This was one of the biggest areas affected by straight-line winds and downed trees in a long time. It took only nine days to completely restore all the power. LCP continues to be proactive on the maintenance of the lines, which are inspected and tested and replaced as needed. As many of you already know, most of the new poles being put up are much stronger, larger and have a lifespan of 90 years, especially those on Highway 73 south of Cromwell. They are massive, which should really help keep our electricity working in most storms. Greg Randa, the manager, also mentioned there are thousands of dollars in unclaimed capital credits that cannot be paid out because the members have moved off line and left no forwarding address. If you know of anyone who used to be on LCP and is no longer on it, let them know as there may be money waiting for them.

I will be leading the 5 p.m. regular worship service Feb. 25 at Round Lake Presbyterian Church. I always enjoy being with the folks there. So kind and friendly and the coffee time after services is a wonderful way to get to know new friends.

The next Carlton County Triad meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Wright Senior Center. A dinner will follow the meeting.

It was also great to see Sheldon Larsen's photo on the front page of the Moose Lake Star Gazette last week. The article featured the last Triad meeting with its focus on therapy dogs. Sara Perry brought three of her four therapy dogs to the meeting and told about the program. The photo shows Sheldon petting one of the dogs at the Moose Lake Police Department.

The next YOT senior dance will be from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion, featuring music by the Wilkes. Everyone is welcome for these dances; you don't have to be a senior citizen to enjoy a great afternoon of dancing and fellowship. If you don't dance, come for the music, visiting and lunch! Also, YOT is looking for someone to clean the pavilion after the dances. Please let me know if you are interested or to find out what the job entails.

The "Dollars For Scholars" fundraiser dinner will be April 8 at the high school. I was thinking that if everyone who reads this news would send just $1 (or more) we could get a head start on this year's scholarships for Cromwell-Wright School. Cash or checks can be sent to Kay Smith, Cromwell-Wright School, 5624 Highway 210, Cromwell, MN 55726, or dropped off at the school. Let's see if we can come up with over $1,000 for Dollars for Scholars by May 1. Thanks in advance.

The season of Lent will soon be upon us. Lenten services will begin Wednesday, March 1, Ash Wednesday, with services at Bethany in Cromwell and St. John's in Wright. The Lutheran/Methodists meet together at 6 p.m. for worship and soup suppers and St. John's meets at 5:30 p.m. I'll put the entire schedule in next week's news.

Remember that Easter is always on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox (first day of spring), which means that Easter this year is on April 16.

It's only a few weeks now until we change our clocks back to Daylight-saving time on March 12.

That's all the news from Lake Takeafriendtolunch and have a great visit with those you love.