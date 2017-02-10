Wright-Cromwell News (Feb. 9)

Toini Mary Aho, 96, of Wright passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Villa Vista Care Center in Cromwell. A memorial service was held Feb. 4 in Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. Inurnment will be Wright Public Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were by Atkins-Northland Funeral Home.

Our sympathy also to Kenneth Entner and his family on the recent death of his mother, Mildred "Millie" Entner, 93, who passed away Jan. 31, 2017. Millie was from Moose Lake.

Michelle Switzer and her husband Joe want to share the good news about their son Patrick Kemper's great accomplishment at UMD in the fall semester of 2016-17 school year. He graduates May 6 with his bachelor's degree in civil engineering and his name will appear on the Dean's List for academic excellence. This is an honor reserved each semester for students who have achieved a term GPA of 3.5 or higher in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.

The Shooting Stars dance team will perform at halftime of the varsity basketball game Friday, Feb. 10, at Cromwell-Wright School.

A huge thank you goes out to Brad Koivisto for donating the new basketball jerseys for the sixth-grade girls basketball team. They look awesome!

There will be a Valentine B-I-N-G-O Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the social hall at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Once again, luncheon will be served and all are welcome!

The Cromwell Area Young Old Timers will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Cromwell Country Inn for lunch and then motor to the Cardinal Court for their meeting and program by two of the exchange students at Cromwell-Wright School. All area seniors are welcome to attend and join if interested.

The next YOT Senior Dance will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion featuring music by the Wilkes. Everyone is welcome for these dances; you don't have to be a senior citizen. If you don't dance, come for the music, visiting and lunch!

And speaking of the senior dances, they are looking for someone to clean the pavilion after the dances. Please let me know if you are interested or to find out what the job entails.

The "Dollars For Scholars" fundraiser dinner will be April 8 at the high school. So, I was thinking that if everyone who reads this news would send just $1 (or more) we could get a head start on this year's scholarships for Cromwell-Wright School. Cash or checks can be sent to Cromwell-Wright School, Attn: Kay Smith, 5624 Highway 210, Cromwell, MN 55726, or dropped off at the school. If every man, woman, and child donates, we can do it! Let's see if we can come up with over $1,000 for Dollars for Scholars by May 1. Thanks in advance.

Well, the football season is officially over. What a super game the Super Bowl was this year! I guess you never can tell how a game will turn out until the last moments. As someone famous said: "It isn't over 'til it's over!" Next year's Super Bowl will be played Feb. 4, 2018 at the new Minnesota US Bank Stadium.

That's all the news from Lake Rememberouroldtimers and hello to all the visitors in the area.