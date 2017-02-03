Wright-Cromwell News (Feb. 2, 2017)

Toini Aho passed away and her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. Toini was the oldest member of the Bethlehem church at the time she died.

National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 3, for the American Heart Association. Wear Red Day was created and introduced as the national symbol for women and heart disease awareness in 2002 to remind women of the need to protect their heart health, and inspire them to take action. National Wear Red Day promotes the symbol and provides an opportunity for everyone — men and women alike — to unite in this life-saving awareness-to-action movement by wearing anything and everything red!

The Cromwell-Wright School One Act Dinner Theater will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Enjoy a spaghetti dinner followed by a spectacular performance of a smart and funny one-act play, "The Distracted Scholar's Guide to Literature and Drama." Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with children age 4 and under free. All proceeds go to both the Cromwell-Wright One Act Play and Speech teams.

There will be a Valentine BINGO night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A luncheon will be served and all are welcome!

The Cromwell Area Young Old Timers (YOT) will meet for lunch at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Country Inn, and then motor to the Cardinal Court for their meeting and program. All area-retired folks are welcome to attend. The YOT meets the second Tuesday of the month, usually at the Cromwell Park Pavilion, at noon. They are a long-standing group in the community and new members or guests are always welcome. Officers are Jennie K. Hanson, Judy Davis and Ed Raisanen. For more information, just give any one of them or Lindsay Lally and Judy Koivisto a call. They also sponsor the Senior Dances at the Pavilion from February through October.

The next YOT Senior Dance will be from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion featuring music by the Wilkes. Everyone is welcome for these dances; you don't have to be a senior citizen to enjoy a great afternoon of dancing and fellowship. If you don't dance, come for the music, visiting, and lunch!

Yoga for all ages, men and women, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, at the Cromwell Pavilion. Questions, call Ann Markusen at 218-428-3300.

The Dollars for Scholars Annual Meeting was held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the school. The DFS is a national organization started years ago by Dr. Irving Fradkin in his small community to help area seniors be able to afford college. He started by asking everyone he knew for just one dollar. And now just this past Nov. 9, 2016 at age 95 he died. So, I was thinking that if everyone who reads this news would send just one dollar (or more) we could get a head start on this year's scholarships for Cromwell-Wright School. Cash or checks can be sent to Kay Smith, 5624 Highway 210, Cromwell-Wright School, Cromwell, MN 55726, or dropped off at the school. If every man, woman, and child donates, we can do it! Let's see if we can come up with over $1,000 for Dollars for Scholars by May 1. Thanks in advance.

Are you or your family is interested in setting up a special scholarship for a loved one? There are several area folks who give specific scholarships now and this is a great way to remember a loved one either living or passed away. All scholarships are given to our local high school seniors.

The Cromwell-Wright yearbooks are still on sale for $50. Be sure to order yours at the school by Feb. 14.

Does anyone have any old photos of ice fishing contests held in Cromwell or on area lakes in the 1960s through 1990s? They are wanted at the Carlton County Historical Society in Cloquet. You can bring them there, or let me know and I will get them turned in. Be sure to write as much as you can on the events depicted in the photos.

That's all the news from Lake Enjoythesuperbowl and be safe!