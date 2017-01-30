Wright-Cromwell News: Jan 25, 2017

At the regular Cromwell City Council meeting Jan. 18, Cromwell Mayor Sharon Zelazny was sworn in. She said she felt it was a great honor to serve the city of Cromwell. New council member Artie Vigness and re-elected member Warren Peters were also sworn in. Mayor Zelazny will keep office hours at City Hall Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon to make herself more accessible to her constituents. Other council members are Ray Lally and Phil Lippo. LuAnn Freiermuth is clerk; she is not a voting member. In other business, the council voted to change their monthly meeting time to 6 p.m. Starting in February, the Cromwell City Council will meet on the third Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.

Firefighters from the Cromwell-Wright Fire Department and five additional area fire departments were on site at the recent fire at the Premier Horticulture Cromwell Peat Plant on Kalli Road. The fire started from welding sparks and was difficult to put out as it was contained in the ceiling and the roof of the plant. Peat fires are very difficult to put out as peat will repel water so foam was needed to extinguish the fire. We are thankful there were no injuries, but there was a large financial cost to this fire.

Ann Markusen travelled to Washington on Friday, along with hundreds of other Minnesota women, to participate in the Women’s March on Washington. [Editor’s Note: See column on page A4.]

Due to overall expenses at the Area Clothing Depot, the cost of bags will be raised to $5 per bag, starting Feb. 1. Thank you for all your donations and customer support.

There will be no senior dance on Jan. 26. They resume Feb. 23 at the Cromwell Park Pavilion from 11-4 p.m. with music by the Wilkes.

The church times for Bethany and Bethlehem Lutheran churches have changed, just for Sunday, Jan. 29, due to Bethlehem’s Annual Meeting. Thus Bethany will be at 9 a.m. and Bethlehem’s will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by the meeting and then the potluck dinner.

Does anyone have any old photos of ice fishing contests held in Cromwell or on area lakes in the 1960s through 1990s? They are wanted at the Carlton County Historical Society in Cloquet. You can bring them there, or let me know and I will get them turned in. Be sure to write as much as you can on the events depicted in the photos.

That’s all the news from Lake Letuscelebratedemocracy and hello to all the folks who voted in the recent presidential election. If you don’t vote, don’t protest! God Bless America!