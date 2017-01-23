Wright-Cromwell News: January 19, 2017

It was great to see Judy VonDeLinde in church on Sunday, Jan. 15. She was here this past weekend for a wedding in McGregor.

Jacob VonDeLinde’s sister Katherine Rathjen passed away Dec.30 in Arizona. Grandpa Jake is the only one left now. He also lost a dear friend in the building where he lives. He’s doing OK but hard to get around. Friends may want to send a card to 1145 Hudson Road, #231, St. Paul, MN 55106.

Moose Lake School Board member Julie Peterson has been named to the 2017 All State School Board, which is the Minnesota School Boards Association’s (MSBA) most prestigious award. The award was given during a luncheon Thursday, Jan. 12, at MSBA’s annual leadership conference. Julie has been a school board member for 25 years.

Since 1971, MSBA’s awards committee selects up to seven individual board members to the All-State School Board. There are nearly 2,300 school board members in Minnesota. Board members are nominated by superintendents, fellow board members, parents or community members for their outstanding contributions to public education. Peterson was one of seven board members chosen for the award this year.

Criteria for the award includes MSBA training; strong leadership; excellence in boardsmanship; communication skills; visionary thinking; demonstration of concern for students, staff and taxpayers; and support for the nomination from stakeholders. Congratulations Julie and thank you for your service to the students of Moose Lake Community School!

Congratulations to the 2017 Cromwell-Wright Homecoming Court! Queen candidates are Isabelle Anderson, Bailey Gronner, Samantha Hansen, Taylor Lehti, Hannah Line and Chelsea Swatek. King candidates are Dillon Hoff, Matthew Holm, Samuel Kemper, Zion Smith, Alek Striowski and Wyatt Susa. The crown bearers will be Lucy Homstad and Brenden Gronner. Homecoming week will be Jan. 17-20. Coronation will take place after the varsity boys basketball game Friday, Jan. 20.

Dollars for Scholars Annual Meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the ITV room at the school. New members are welcome!

Mrs. Varo started giving guitar lessons Jan. 10 after school. If you haven't received a follow-up call, be sure to call her to make sure you are enrolled. There's still room for a couple more students. Call 644-0920 if interested.

Some of the residents of the Villa Vista/Cardinal Courts will be going to the Fireside Restaurant in McGregor Jan. 24 for their monthly dining experience. Area folks are encouraged to join them around 5 p.m.

That’s all the news from Lake Warmairiscoming, as it’s just been too cold to do much to talk about.