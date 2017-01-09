Wright-Cromwell News: Jan 4 2017

Who is this person, you may ask? It’s Michelle Lee, KBJR news anchor. She signed off the air last week with a little fanfare. Her family and several of the news folks were there to wish her well. I know I will miss her and her longevity, as she became a person we could depend on for the whole story with news events and also with so many special in-depth reports on topics of interest to our area. We can only wish her well in any future endeavors.

The Community Luminary Service is Sunday, Jan. 8, with social time at 6 p.m. and program at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court. The names of all area folks who have passed away in the past year will be read and recognized during the bell ringing ceremony, and luminary bags can be labeled with their names. We will have a speaker and several special musical numbers along with community singing. All area folks are encouraged to attend this very special program as we honor the loved ones who are no longer with us. Luminary bags will be available for $1 each with a maximum of $5 for 5 or more bags. All family and friends of those who have passed away in the past year are especially encouraged to attend.

Last week’s column include a list of most of the people who died in 2016 in the Cromwell/Wright area. Here is the list of those who passed away at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court in 2016:

Bea Erickson, died Jan. 11, Millie Isaacson Jan. 26, Zula Matalamaki Feb. 15, Phyllis Kachinske March 5, Ray Heikkila March 26, Roy Tammi April 8, Art Jauss Aug. 13, Hjalmer Hutar Nov. 24, Lillian Polo Dec. 9, Robert Belden Dec. 12, and Richard Runquist Dec. 17.

FYI Hint: I usually try to put the new date on my blank checks so I don’t forget to put “2017” on the date blank. It is so easy to put the wrong date on checks in January.

I’ll end this column with a few quotes I that will bring in the New Year.

A New Year Prayer For the Elderly: “God, grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked anyway, the good fortune to run into the ones that I do, and the eyesight to tell the difference.”

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” – Oprah Winfrey

“Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.” – Brad Paisley

“Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties.” – Helen Keller

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” – Albert Einstein

So, for another year, my wish for you is to stay well, keep busy and always do your best. Have a great and Happy New Year.