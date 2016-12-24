Wright Cromwell News: Dec 22 2016

Many years ago my mom and dad went shopping in Cloquet and after a while my dad must have gotten tired, so he went to wait in the car. This was long before cell phones. Mom looked all over for him and finally went out to see if he was in the car, but not seeing him from a distance, went back to the store and continued to look and look, getting more frustrated all the time. Finally she walked way out to the car and there he was lying down sleeping and that's why she didn't see him before. I don't think she took him shopping for a long time after that!

It was great to read that Zion Smith was named the 2016 News Tribune Co-All-Area Player of the Year. He joins Jordan Suhonen who was chosen for this honor in 2010. The article appeared in the Dec. 14 DNT. I’m sure you can also find it on their website.

Our sympathy to the family of Jim Edwards, 78, of Esko who died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. He was the brother of Diane Anderson and Sandra Karppinen.

Robert W. Belden, 74, of Cromwell, formerly of Two Harbors, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. A memorial service was held Dec. 17 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Cloquet.

Our sympathy to the family of Lori Jurek Negard, 52, of Duluth who died Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Lori is related to Ray Lally of Cromwell.

The Carlton County Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Health and Human Services building in Cloquet. Members of this committee are Leola Rodd, Jennie K. Hanson, Jerry Pederson, Melanie Leno, Mary Bodie, Kathy Schmidt and Sue Wojciehowski.

Future Carlton County TRIAD meetings will be held: January no meeting, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Moose Lake Police Department, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright, April 5 at 10 a.m., location to be determined, and May 3 at 10 a.m. at Fond du Lac Tribal Center in Cloquet.

Dec. 23 is Customer Appreciation Day, all day, at Northview Bank in Cromwell.

Plans are in the works for a Luminary Service in January at Villa Vista. This service is usually held in December, but with Christmas on the weekend, it would be a good idea to have it in January and at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court so the residents and staff can also attend.

That’s all the news from Lake Mele Kalikimaka (Hawaiian for Merry Christmas) and try to stop in at our local nursing homes for a visit with the residents there. I know they will appreciate it.