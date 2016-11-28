Wright-Cromwell News Nov. 24, 2016
There was a sea of red and white and hundreds of fans at the Minnesota state football tournament Thursday, Nov. 17, in the new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Our team got to play in the first ever high school game and we even scored the first touchdown there, too. And with this appearance I think there were more new and old touchdown hankies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, letterman jackets and sweaters than we knew existed. Delores Walli was even wearing her school sweater from her high school days over 60 years ago! Wow, what a community that supports their youth in such a wonderful way! It was disappointing that we didn’t win this game, but our team sure gave it a good run. Everyone felt they sure can hold their heads up high with the season they had. So, congratulations and “Good Job” to all our athletes, parents, coaches and especially the fans!
The County Seat Theater Company will perform “The Christmas Foundling” Dec. 8 -11 and 15-18 at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. For tickets call 218-878-0071 or look up Encore Theater online. Oh, I heard that Harold Haapoja has a part in this one, too.
The band students are currently working on funding a trip to Chicago this spring. There will be multiple events throughout the year but currently have a GoFundMe account available for donations. If you would like to help support this event, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2s235q4. Any donation is greatly appreciated!
Keep your seat warm! Don't sit on the cold bleachers at the next football game — heavy duty canvas and metal stadium seats are for sale from the Junior class. These seats are black with “Cromwell-Wright Cardinals” embroidered on them. They will be great for the upcoming basketball season also. Cost is $45. There is only a limited number available.
If you or someone you know holds a career in the arts, is studying art or has a unique arts skill, please consider coming in to talk about it to the Cromwell-Wright students! We may also be looking for chaperones for art field trip(s) involving secondary students. Contact Ann Carlander at 218-644-3737 ext. 3102.
Here is a list of the upcoming events you can choose to take part in our area, churches and community:
Dec. 1 — Family Night at 6 p.m. at Villa Vista
Dec. 3 — Open House from 1-3 p.m. at the Carlton County Historical Society in Cloquet for the art works of the late Katharine M. Dahlman
Dec. 4 — Cromwell Area Community Club Annual Meeting at 4 p.m. at the Sno-Gophers building, featuring election of officers and a steak fry. Watch for a formal invitation with RSVP requirements. Guest meals will be $10. Members paying 2017 dues will receive their meal free.
Dec. 6 — Women’s Day in Grand Rapids (tour the Gilbert House and Luncheon with High Tea). Call Bonnie at 357-357-2176 for details and registration.
Dec. 8-11 and 15-18 — “The Christmas Foundling” at the Encore Theater in Cloquet.
Dec. 10 — Cookie Packing at 9 a.m. at church. Bring goodies by 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 10 — Bethlehem’s Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale from 10 to noon. D Donations can be brought in any time now.
Dec. 18 — Sunday School Christmas programs at Bethlehem and Bethany regular during worship services.
Dec. 20 — High School Christmas Program 6 p.m.
Dec. 21 — Elementary Christmas Program at 6 p.m.
Villa Vista/Cardinal Court encourages anyone or group to host a program of any kind during the holiday season. Just call the activity department at 644-3331 ext. 19 and ask for Julie Hedin.
Now who says there isn’t anything to do in a small community?
That’s all the news from Lake Goteamgo and hope to see you have a wonderful thanksgiving holiday!