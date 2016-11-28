Wright-Cromwell News Nov. 24, 2016

The County Seat Theater Company will perform “The Christmas Foundling” Dec. 8 -11 and 15-18 at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. For tickets call 218-878-0071 or look up Encore Theater online. Oh, I heard that Harold Haapoja has a part in this one, too.

The band students are currently working on funding a trip to Chicago this spring. There will be multiple events throughout the year but currently have a GoFundMe account available for donations. If you would like to help support this event, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2s235q4. Any donation is greatly appreciated!

Keep your seat warm! Don't sit on the cold bleachers at the next football game — heavy duty canvas and metal stadium seats are for sale from the Junior class. These seats are black with “Cromwell-Wright Cardinals” embroidered on them. They will be great for the upcoming basketball season also. Cost is $45. There is only a limited number available.

If you or someone you know holds a career in the arts, is studying art or has a unique arts skill, please consider coming in to talk about it to the Cromwell-Wright students! We may also be looking for chaperones for art field trip(s) involving secondary students. Contact Ann Carlander at 218-644-3737 ext. 3102.

Here is a list of the upcoming events you can choose to take part in our area, churches and community:

Dec. 1 — Family Night at 6 p.m. at Villa Vista

Dec. 3 — Open House from 1-3 p.m. at the Carlton County Historical Society in Cloquet for the art works of the late Katharine M. Dahlman

Dec. 4 — Cromwell Area Community Club Annual Meeting at 4 p.m. at the Sno-Gophers building, featuring election of officers and a steak fry. Watch for a formal invitation with RSVP requirements. Guest meals will be $10. Members paying 2017 dues will receive their meal free.

Dec. 6 — Women’s Day in Grand Rapids (tour the Gilbert House and Luncheon with High Tea). Call Bonnie at 357-357-2176 for details and registration.

Dec. 8-11 and 15-18 — “The Christmas Foundling” at the Encore Theater in Cloquet.

Dec. 10 — Cookie Packing at 9 a.m. at church. Bring goodies by 8:30 a.m.

Dec. 10 — Bethlehem’s Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale from 10 to noon. D Donations can be brought in any time now.

Dec. 18 — Sunday School Christmas programs at Bethlehem and Bethany regular during worship services.

Dec. 20 — High School Christmas Program 6 p.m.

Dec. 21 — Elementary Christmas Program at 6 p.m.

Villa Vista/Cardinal Court encourages anyone or group to host a program of any kind during the holiday season. Just call the activity department at 644-3331 ext. 19 and ask for Julie Hedin.

Now who says there isn’t anything to do in a small community?

That’s all the news from Lake Goteamgo and hope to see you have a wonderful thanksgiving holiday!