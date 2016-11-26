Through Foreign Eyes: Culture shock

When I was growing up, a lot of teachings about discipline and respect of elders was instilled in us before school, like kneeling down to greet elders. This may seem unusual compared to Cloquet where you just say “Hi,” shake hands and give hugs and kisses. That is not happening anytime soon in Uganda.

I remember my mom telling me: “You think what I am trying to teach you as discipline is a punishment, but they are for your own good. One day you will thank me,” before adding, “or even see children who have not had the chance of getting this teaching and you will wonder what kind of woman raised them.”

One of the things that you in Cloquet might find strange is kneeling. We were taught to kneel down on both knees while greeting an elder or offering an elder a glass of water or anything. That is a sign of respect. This is so serious that some elders wouldn’t respond if you greet them while standing.

One day it was raining and I met a friend of my mom’s, whom I greeted but with half-bent knees. I thought she would understand, being that it was raining and the ground was muddy.

But as soon as I reached home, it was terror.

“Sharon! Come here!” my mother called.

OK, that is not a good sound, I thought. On the other hand, my sister was smiling from ear to ear. That made me more worried. My sister was never happy unless I was in trouble.

I tried to remember what I did for the past hour as I walked home. I was confident I had not committed a crime.

“Yes, Mom,” I responded, as I walked into the house. She was seated in the living room, with a shawl wrapped around her waist, just like an angry African woman.

“Can you tell me what you have been up to today?” she asked.

My mom did not ask us direct questions, she always gave you an opportunity to tell her the truth and identify that what you did was wrong. Because I was a stubborn child — which I am not proud of — I always thought I was smart enough to get out of any mess.

“Mom, that is a tricky question. But you know am a child so I do not understand it, could you rephrase?” I said in a witty matter.

My mother did not say much, but her facial expression said a lot.

Her normally calm and pleasant look slowly changed and her face twisted in anger, her nostrils squeezed, and her lips pressed hard together. Her eyes flashed and closed into slits. I could tell she was trying to hold back unintelligible words from rushing into space like a volcano releasing its pent-up emotions into darkness.

At this point I realized I was in trouble. My sister was at the window of the living room with just her eyes and a few inches of her hair peeping through the corner of the window. She was trying to warn me and signaling me to run for my life.

My mom pulled out a cane.

Where did that come from? I thought.

“Why didn't you kneel down when you greeted Maria?” she asked.

“Mom, I did kneel and it was raining and muddy,” I said. “I could not kneel in the mud.”

I could tell that caning me was out of the question but I was in for a long day of counseling and discipline. At least you greeted her, but that does not mean what you did was right, she told me.

As my punishment I had to do dishes the entire month, with no playing after school.

There are many other cultural differences between our countries, even in today’s world.

For instance, children are not allowed to look adults directly in the eyes when talking to them, or even reply back to an adult in Uganda. If I did that I would be caned on the buttocks. Because of this, many of us grow up afraid to look adults in the eyes. In most cases, we just avoid eye contact.

Earlier this month I was in California for a long weekend and, as I waited for my connecting flight to Dallas, I encountered an African lady. She kept looking at me and I kept shying away and avoiding eye contact. That went on for about an hour.

I was thinking, “Why is this woman staring at me like I have done something wrong?” I was so uncomfortable that I decided to change my seat.

But this lady and her son shifted too and decided to sit right opposite me. That was freaky. But luckily enough, it was time to board.

“Ohh ... finally let me get away from this lady,” I sighed. As I got up, I saw her get up too. I boarded, and found she was sitting in the same row.

“Excuse me, are you from Uganda?” she asked.

I stared at her. I didn't know what to tell her. How could she possibly know I was from Uganda?

She introduced herself, Melissa, and her son, Frank. He was about 20 and had a white mask covering his mouth.

Is this the part where they release a virus on the plane and it kills everyone except them because they have masks, like in the movies I watch? I wondered.

“Why does your son have a mask on?” I asked.

“He just had surgery, and he had pneumonia so the mask helps him not to get infections,” she said.

At this point, I felt so bad for being so suspicious and thinking the worst of people I do not know.

“I am so sorry, Melissa, my mother taught me better than this,” I told her, introducing myself. “Yes, I am from Uganda, Entebbe,” I responded ashamed and embarrassed.

“I knew it. You kept avoiding eye contact, and you reminded me of the time I just came to the United States. I couldn't look anyone in the eye,” she said.

“You should try to look people in the eye when talking to them or even those you meet. People here will think you are dishonest but because I know how we are raised in Uganda I could tell,” she advised.

I realized she just wanted to talk to someone from home. We talked the entire three-hour flight, and even exchanged contacts. My avoiding eye contact just gave out my nationality.

There’s a lot more about our culture, like my mom told me while she was growing up they were not supposed to eat chicken, grasshoppers, meat and take milk or even sit on a chair. The women were meant to sit on the floor, and were not allowed to talk while the men were talking.

I wonder how they could cook chicken with all that aroma and still not eat it. I would consider that torture.

I could take the whole day telling you about all the dos and don’ts of my culture in Uganda, but this will have to be continue