Wright-Cromwell News (Nov. 11, 2016)

Our thoughts and prayers have been with Shirley Parviainen Maki and she reports lab results are “so far, so good.” She sends thanks for all the warm thoughts and prayers of support.

St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wright hosted the Brainerd Zone Fall Rally Oct. 25. The theme verse was Psalms 119:3b – “Walk in His Ways.” Speakers included Pastor Reinke, Pastor Stephen Rutherford, Theresa Warnsholz and Pastor William Ziege. A business meeting was held along with closing devotions and lunch was served.

A group of area folks went to the Tribal Center in Cloquet for the recent Triad meeting. There were several speakers on the subjects of senior scams and updates on the war on drugs in our area. The main directive to the public was, “If you see something, say something!” We can’t solve these problems if we all just look the other way. Get involved, be a mentor to a youth, and do your part.

Congratulations to the Cromwell-Wright volleyball team on a very successful season! The team ended their season with an overall record of 15-7. Great job, everyone!

Congratulations to Junior High Knowledge Bowl Team 1 composed of Aiden Lehti, Ethan Shelton, Rylie Dobosenski, Nathan Eliason and Micah Burton. They have advanced to the tournament to be held Nov.16 at Mountain Iron-Buhl.

The band students are currently working on funding a trip to Chicago this spring. There will be multiple events throughout the year but currently have a GoFundMe account available for donations. If you would like to help support this event, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2s235q4. Any donation is greatly appreciated!

Keep your seat warm! Don't sit on the cold bleachers at the next football game — heavy duty canvas and metal stadium seats are for sale from the Junior class. These seats are black with “Cromwell-Wright Cardinals” embroidered on them. They will be great for the upcoming basketball season also. Cost is $45. There is only a limited number available.

If you or someone you know holds a career in the arts, is studying art or has a unique art skill, consider coming to the school to talk about it to the students. Contact Ann Carlander at 218-644-3737 ext. 3102. Chaperones made also be needed for art field trip(s) involving secondary students. Your support is appreciated.

Here is a list of the upcoming events you can choose to take part in our area, churches and community:

Veterans Program — Nov. 11 at the school: Coffee and goodies at 8:30 a.m. followed by the program by the children from 9-9:45 a.m.

Veterans Day Program — Nov. 11 at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court. All seniors are invited for a time of sharing of military experiences. All vets and family are invited to stay for lunch in the activity room. A special flag presentation will also take place.

Football Game — Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Cromwell-Wright vs. Ely in the opening round of the state 9-Man playoffs at Duluth Public Schools Stadium.

Lakeside Mojakka Supper — Nov. 12 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Bethlehem Church.

Bethany’s Bazaar and Pie Sale — Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m., with a 1 p.m. auction.

Turkey BINGO — Nov. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Cromwell Pavilion.

Family Night — Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at Villa Vista.

Open House — Dec. 3 from 1-3 p.m. at the Carlton County Historical Society, Cloquet, for Katharine M. Dahlman art exhibit.

Women’s Day — Dec. 6 in Grand Rapids; call Bonnie G. at 218-357-2176 for details and registration.

“The Christmas Foundling” — Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 15-18 at the Encore Theater in Cloquet.

Cookie Packing — Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. at church (bring goodies by 8:30 a.m.).

Bazaar, Brunch and Bake Sale — Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bethlehem Lutheran (donations can be brought in any time).

Sunday School Christmas Programs — Dec. 18 at Bethlehem and Bethany regular during worship services.

High School Christmas Program — Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

Elementary Christmas Program — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

Villa Vista/Cardinal Court encourages anyone or group with a program of any kind during the holiday season to call the activity department at 218-644-3331 ext. 19 and ask for Julie Hedin.

Now, who says there isn’t anything to do in a small Community?

That’s all the news from Lake Thankavetfortheirservice and hope to see you at the Veterans Day programs at the school and Villa Vista/Cardinal Court on Nov. 11.