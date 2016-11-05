Through Foreign Eyes: Driving lessons are driving me crazy

It was actually a great idea to get me started on driving lessons because I got to discover how terrible I was at driving.

When I look at the roads, they all look the same: box shaped, so it is hard to identify which route to take if you are not keen on geographical features or something that seems unique to you.

There are signs with directions, but they are mostly on the highways, and not so much in the neighborhood. So once you miss a turn whether walking or driving and you are not familiar with the area, you are bound to get lost.

I find driving in Uganda very simple because we drive on the left, our roads are straight and obvious, and there are more buildings on roadsides. Cloquet roads are a bit complicated, with many turns after a short distances of driving with lots of trees on the roadsides.

I noticed lots of trees as we drove to Duluth, and even around Cloquet there are trees along most roads. In Uganda, despite being in the tropics, we do not have that many trees along the roads.

So I have taken about five driving lessons around just Cloquet. Back home I took driving lessons after completing six senior exams as I waited to join university.

I thought I was so good until I tried driving here!

Driving seems so easy when you are not the one behind the wheel. Sometimes those who can’t drive will say, “What is so hard with just turning the wheel around and playing around with the paddles opposite your seat?” … well, at least I thought that way until I had my first driving lesson, when I discovered things do not seem as easy as they look.

In Uganda, I was taught to never drive on the right.

“Keep left no matter what,” my driving instructor emphasized.

That is what we are taught in school, even when crossing at zebra (pedestrian) crossings. I was taught to look left first, then right because that’s where cars are coming from, then right.

In Cloquet I am being told to kept on the right. How confusing is that? I find it so hard to drive on the right. It feels so wrong.

Even though most of the time when I’m driving, Tim Krohn (one of my hosts) is in the car with me, it still does not feel right.

Driving on the left is the right thing to do. Sometimes while I am driving that weird feeling comes back and my brain tells me I am on the wrong side of the road, and I quickly veer back to the left.

“Keep right, Sharon, keep right! Make sure the wheel is in the middle of the road, that is how you can tell you’re on the right side of the roads,” Tim told me.

Sometimes, I even go off the road but I will blame it on the good roads. In Uganda, few roads are paved and most are dusty and muddy, just dug through to create a route.

In the city centers our roads are mostly tarmac, but there are still challenges because it has been a while since they were repaired, so this has created holes in the roads. These potholes are sometimes the size of a manhole.

There are people who drive consciously around the potholes and others who just do not care. So these potholes have greatly contributed to both reduced and increased road accidents.

I am used to dodging potholes while driving in Uganda, and here you have smooth perfect roads, so sometimes I am excited and just speed away.

There has been a great improvement in my driving skills here; I am driving with minimum instructions, and I’m sure by the time I head back home I will be good to go … on American roads, anyway.