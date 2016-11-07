Wright-Cromwell News November 3, 2016

June and Arnold Collman are proud to announce that their son Walter and their granddaughter Lenore were part of the UMD band on Homecoming weekend in Duluth Oct. 10-15. Walter picked up his saxophone again and has been practicing almost everyday to improve his talent. Lenore is a senior in majoring in music education and Hispanic studies. The Collmans were thrilled to be able to attend this event.

Pastor Pat McCormack will hold worship services at noon at the Methodist Church starting in November.

We send our blessings and special prayers for Berti Korpi, son of Bert and Theresa Korpi, as he was confirmed at Bethlehem, and for Benjamin Hansen, son of Eric and Diane Hansen; Shaily Hakamaki, daughter of Scott and Janell Hakamaki; Taya Hakamaki, daughter of Tim and Teresa Hakamaki; Jordan Jokinen, daughter of Derek Jokinen and Shawna Jokinen; and Josie Jokinen, daughter of Derek Jokinen and Shawna Jokinen, who were confirmed at Bethany on Oct. 30.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Cromwell-Wright School was the host for the 15th annual elementary Cross Country meet. It was definitely the coldest ever but that did not stop the 38 elementary runners from heading across the football field and onto the baseball fields to run the 935-meter (little more than half mile) course. A new course record was set and medals were handed out to the top three boys and girls. Earning medals for the girl runners: Payton Smith, first; Ellie Anderson, second; and third place, Aurora Gervais. Earning medals for the boys: Noah Foster, first; Tate Blomquist, second; and Dyne Cahoon, third. Great job to all the runners! Thank you to all the family and friends for coming out and cheering. And a special thanks to the Wrong Days in Wright committee for donating the medals for our race!

The Annual Veterans Day Program at Cromwell Wright School will be held Friday, Nov. 11. The program will take place in the big gym. All veterans, active military and families are invited. Enjoy refreshments in the cafeteria at 8:30 a.m. followed by the program at 9 a.m. Guests will be escorted into the gym. Please come so we are able to recognize and honor your service and dedication to our country.

There will be a Veterans Day program at Villa Vista on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. All area veterans and friends of the Villa are invited to attend and share the story of their military service. Bring along any memorabilia you may still have for “Show and Tell” time. There will be a special presentation of the casket flag from a former Cromwell serviceman. Then the vets are invited to stay for lunch in the Cardinal Court activity room.

Band fundraiser: The band students are currently working on funding a trip to Chicago this spring. There will be multiple events throughout the year but currently have a GoFundMe account available for donations. If you would like to help support this event, visit https://www.gofundme.com/2s235q4. Any donation is greatly appreciated!

Congrats to Cameron Dickey and Wyatt Rauvola on making it to the state cross country meet! All runners did a fantastic job, with most setting their personal bests for the season. Also, a huge shout out to all of the super fans who came to cheer on the cross country team at the section race. It means the world to see so many of friends coming out to show support. Thank you from the coaches and the entire team!

Preschool Census: Counting all new little noses in our school district! Call the school at 644-3716 at ext. 4100 so you don’t miss special notices for family classes, preschool screening or kindergarten round up.

Hunters ham supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion, sponsored by the Cromwell Area Community Club. Also available from CACC members … fall raffle tickets! First prize is a Remington 870 Express 12 Gauge Shotgun, second prize is $100 cash donated by Villa Vista/Cardinal Court, third prize is $100 cash donated by ReMax-Cloquet/Deb Switzer agent, and fourth prize is a $50 meat bundle donated by Farmers Coop Store, Wright. Raffle drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

Cromwell Community Craft Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Cromwell-Wright School. Admission is 50 cents. Lunch will be served by the Cromwell-Wright student council. Come enjoy the day with crafts, food and friends.

The Area Clothing Depot is having their annual coat and sweater give away through Nov. 5. One free coat and three free sweaters per person per visit. The Area Clothing Depot is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Mojakka Supper for Lakeside Community Club will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wright. Cost for adults is $8 and children 12 and under are $4.

The Annual Bethany Lutheran Church Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, starting with Browse and Buy at 12:30 p.m. and the auction at 1 p.m. They will serve pie with coffee and will have bake sale, craft sale and white elephant items. Get your donations to the church early on Saturday to allow for setup.

Immaculate Conception Church will hold its annual Turkey Bingo at the Cromwell Pavilion from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Lunch will be served and all are welcome!

Fall Yoga Schedule: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon at the Cromwell Pavilion, on Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5, 12, 19. For questions, call Ann Markusen at 218-428-3300.

The folks at Villa Vista/ Cardinal Court announce their Annual Christmas Family Night will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Plan to celebrate with your family or, if you don’t have family there, come to celebrate with those residents who are friends or those that need friends.

That’s all the news from Lake Besuretovote and Turn those clocks back this coming weekend.