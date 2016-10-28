Wright-Cromwell News: Oct. 27 2016

Pastor Pat McCormack will hold worship services at noon at the Methodist Church starting in November. He was asked and both Lutheran churches agreed that this will work out well for them and our whole community.

The last Senior Dance for 2016 will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with the Marie Ojala Band at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Everyone is welcome.

There will be a Bible Camp “Pig Roast” fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Bethlehem Church. Contact Liz Kabus for more information at 218-428-6733.

The Cromwell Area Community Club will have a Hunter’s Ham Supper from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. All club members are expected to help out. They are also selling raffle tickets for prizes, which are a shotgun, two $100 cash prizes and a $50 meat bundle.

The Area Clothing Depot is having their Annual Coat and Sweater Give-away now through Nov. 5, featuring one free coat and three free sweaters per person per visit. The Area Clothing Depot is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can also be brought in at those times or with special arrangement. The Area Clothing Depot started in November 1992 at the old creamery building in Cromwell. State Senator Becky Lourey came and donated many items and also helped with sorting. Items would sell for a minimal price to help with the rent, fuel and lights. The Depot moved to the old Wright school in December 1993, and now the Clothing Depot is in Cromwell across from the city hall office on Highway 73 just north of the railroad tracks.

The Round Lake Presbyterian Church will hold their Annual Hunter’s Supper from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

There will be a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Villa Vista. All area veterans and friends of Villa Vista are invited to attend and share the story of their military service. Bring along any memorabilia you may still have for “Show and Tell” time. There will be a special presentation of the casket flag from a former Cromwell serviceman. Then the vets are invited to stay for lunch in the Cardinal Court activity room.

The Lakeside Community Club will hold their Annual Mojakka Supper at from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

The Annual Bethany Lutheran Church Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, with time to be announced. They will serve pie with coffee and have a bake sale, as well as craft and white elephant items. Get your donations to the church early Saturday to allow for setup.

The folks at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court announce their Annual Christmas Family Night will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Plan to celebrate with your family or if you don’t have family there, come to celebrate with those residents that are friends or those that need friends.

The Cromwell Area Community Club has scheduled their annual meeting with election of officers for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, along with a steak fry, at the Sno-Gophers building. Watch for a formal invitation with RSVP requirements. Guest meals will be $10 and members paying 2017 dues will receive their meal free.

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6, by turning our clocks back one hour. Sure will be dark in the morning and evenings then.

That’s all the news from Lake Lotstodoinasmallcommunity. Hope to see you at some or all of these events.