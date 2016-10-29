Cathy, the lady I sat next to in the plane, whispered in my ear with a smile, “Welcome to America.”

At that moment I remembered what my mom usually told me when she found me all coiled and covered up with a blanket in the chairs, when it rained:

“Sharon, what will you do if you ever leave Uganda and go to a country that is cold?”

But for hockey I will kiss and makeup with the cold. I will do anything to learn how to skate.

This Saturday I went to a hockey game. The first time I heard about this sport was through my colleague, Jamie Lund. She loves hockey. What is amazing is they play on ice. How cool is that?

Yeah, I know, you are nodding in agreement. But running on those skates during the game is the most amazing thing I have seen since I arrived here in early September.

On Saturday I got to attend a hockey game in Duluth. When I was asked to go to the game, I really wanted to go but I was worried I was going to get cold.

I got home on Friday, checked my closet and couldn't find anything warm enough to go to the hockey game. I thought I could just say I changed my mind, but I really wanted to see how this game is played. I had seen Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet twice. Jamie took me the first time and I could not think of how a normal personal would torture themselves to stand in that cold just to watch a game, but there was no one on the ice field (rink) at that time.

But when Tim Krohn (one of my hosts) took me, there were people training. It was remarkable how they keep their balance and slide all around. I couldn't stop staring at the players’ feet, trying to figure out how they do it. They seemed too comfortable, like it was their mode of living. They ran and slid smoothly and so joyfully that you could tell they were having fun and enjoying the splashing of the ice particles in the air. They looked like the dolphins I see in movies jumping up the water and back. I really can't describe how amazing that felt.

I wanted to stay and watch more but it was just a sneak peek at the arena. That's the reason I really wanted to go see the Bulldogs game in Duluth. So I made up my mind to go, and wore more inner layers of clothes than usual, being careful not to look too much like a big balloon. I wore gloves, carried a hat and brought two extra warm jackets.

We were to meet Jeff (who had the tickets) at the arena. Tim and I arrived a bit early so we had to wait outside on a bench. I wasn't sure how much colder it was going to be inside, considering there’s practically a big open freezer called the hockey rink!

“How am I going to survive that?” I thought.

At this point I received a call from Uganda, which diverted my thoughts as I was excited and happy to talk to people at home. My cousins had called telling how much fun I was missing. Hearing Ugandan music playing in the background made me homesick; the beer names they mentioned they were drinking made me miss Kampala. But the call did not last, I had to come back to reality of the cold.

Luckily, Jeff arrived and we entered the arena.

Surprisingly it was so warm, like when I leave work and walk home. By the time I reach the house, my body is cold and then the warm house feels like paradise. That is how it felt. It was so warm that I couldn't stop smiling.

The arena was huge, with lots of people moving around. Families, couples, friends had all come to watch the game. Besides the State Fair, it was the second time I have seen so many people in one place.

By the time we got through the ticket barrier, I was walking like I owned the stadium, swinging my arms everywhere, like a child who has been promised candy. As I said, however, America is a country where strange things happen. As my body was rejoicing in the warmth, Tim and Jeff were offering me ice cream!

What? After seeing the frown on my face, they both looked at each other and laughed. Then I realized they were teasing me, which Tim really enjoys doing.

They got themselves ice cream and I later had warm popcorn.

I was shown the Zamboni ice resurfacer and then we finally got to our seats up high in the arena. We had an aerial view and could see every part of the field (rink). The view was perfect! As I said, going to this game was an adventure and I hit more than two birds with one stone: I got to be in an arena that big and see cheerleaders on skates. That was new, I had never even watched a movie that had cheerleaders on skates, plus I got to watch hockey. It was really a cool amazing night.

Oh … and I got to try out hot chocolate! With the love chocolate and I share, I wouldn't have imagined that hot chocolate was even better!

All these things are not in Uganda, so right now I feel like Supergirl. I know I have not seen even half the amazing things in the United States, but from where I am coming from and what I have seen, I think I am a heroine. In Uganda we do not have any of these things. I have heard there are hockey games but they are played on the ground, not on ice (actually I just read that online). We do not have cheerleaders either; in Uganda we use local musicians or the game just starts.

Just as I was thinking I have had my fair share of sightseeing, there was still more to see.

When the game started, Jeff started explaining the rules of the game. I listened. I wanted to learn, but what really grabbed my attention was how these boys were skating in those skates. The balance, the moves. It was breathtaking.

I didn't want the game to end — I had a team to support. The Bulldogs seemed to have the most support in the house. They scored in the second period. I wanted to be on the winning side, but the USA (U.S. National Team U-18 Development Team) caught up and scored and it become a 1-1 game. Unfortunately, USA scored in the last two minutes of the third (period) which made it a 2-1 win for USA. But that did not kill my love for hockey, or skating.

Skating is the next on my to-do list, I need to learn how to do that! What a crazy thing for someone from Uganda to do!