Pets, brothers, sisters, animals, I don’t seem to get the difference. In Cloquet, animals are treated better than (some) human beings: they are given attention, and at some point they are even asked for their opinion. I am still figuring out how you communicate with them and understand their response.

Yes! They understand the basic communication like come, stop and the other words that I may not know.

The strangest bit is how you treat these animals, especially dogs. Last weekend when I went to Door County for the pumpkin festival, it was windy and cold. Yes, cold, even for people who live here, because everyone I saw wore layers of clothes, plus hats, scarves and gloves.

But what puzzled me was not only were the people dressed up to protect themselves from the cold, but also the dogs — with fur to keep them warm — were wearing what looked like blankets.

These blankets were made specially for the four-legged animals (dogs). They were warm woolen kind of blankets. These dogs did not seemed to be bothered by them on their furry bodies but rather comfortable.

This was not the first time I was seeing this kind of treatment of pets.

When I went to the Boundary Waters on a canoeing trip, besides Tim’s dog, Mesha, there was another dog, “Rosie,” who was Carol’s dog.

“Rosie belongs to my daughter who joined the Army, she’s my daughter’s baby,’’ Carol said.

That did not bother me at all, until she pulled out a dog life jacket. That was it! It was too much, I had to say something. A life jacket for a dog!

Hey Carol, what are you doing? I pretended not to know what was going on, just to prove myself wrong.

“Dressing Rosie,” she responded. ”My daughter bought this life jacket for her baby so she won’t drown,’’ said Carol

Americans are really crazy, I thought to myself.

Like that was not enough, camping is fun during the day as you are told all sorts of stories. While we walked down the trails, having conversations about the bears in the woods left me scared.

“Don't be scared — we have dogs. They usually scare the animals away,’’ said Brian. That got me pretty confident and less scared.

But the dog owners thought otherwise; they had different plans for their babies. Unfortunately, so did I. I sat down on the bark of the tree trunk, watching everyone sitting around, enjoying the campfire.

Suddenly Mesha came and lay down next to Tim. I looked but did not pay much attention.

“Hey Mesh, do you want to go to bed now?” Tim asked, talking to the dog. That got my attention.

Mesha has this pretty face that you want to keep looking at. All she had to do is whine. Tim got up and said, “Come on, buddy, let's get you to bed.”

What?

I watched Tim open his tent for the dog to get in, he laid down a mat for her to lay on and I think even covered her with a blanket. He closed the tent and came back to the rest of us, as Mesha enjoyed her comfort in the tent. This was so shocking that I ran out of words. I did not have questions or statements to make.

But all hope was not lost — we still had Rosie who was lying about three steps away from us. She quietly enjoyed her view of the fire as she dozed off for a nap. We told stories until we got so tired we decided to go to bed.

Rossie will stay out and protect us. She will keep the wild animals away, I thought.

As soon as we stood up to head to go to our tents, Rosie woke up too! She decided to follow Carol, with whom I was sharing a tent.

I thought maybe she was just making sure Carol got to her tent safely, as a dog’s instinct is to protect their owner, I consoled myself.

When we got to our tent and were getting ready to go to bed, Carol grabbed a cloth that looked like a bath mat, but the difference was this one was woolen, fuzzy and thick. It looked so comfortable that I thought she was going to fold it and use it as a pillow.

I was wrong again! She spread it above her camping cot, next to where she put her head. “Come on, Rosie, it's time for bed,” she said.

Rosie walked gently past me to her bed, turned around and coiled in her well-made bed. Like that was not enough, Carol grabbed a blanket and covered her.

That killed it!

In Uganda, everything's different. You will not at any one point find someone walking a dog, or paying that much attention to it. The only animal that I have seen people try to give attention to are cats. These, as long as they know you love them, will go anywhere in the house, but still you will not find them having beds or any of those fancy things you get for pets in Cloquet.

I have not heard or seen an animal shelter in Uganda. There are veterinary doctors, but these usually deal with the wild animals in zoos or national game parks. You will find dogs roaming around the cities with no owners, which is very normal.

In most cases people keep dogs for protection. These dogs guard the house and property at night and they do not enter the house, whether it is raining or not. They are animals — they always figure it out.

My colleague added to my shock, saying that she paints the toes of her daughter’s dog and once changed the color of her fur to pink.

“The dogs love the attention they get when they get their nails painted,’’ she added.

Alright Cloquet, I rest my case. Please enjoy your pets, animals or babies, I am still not sure what to call them.

America is not just the land of opportunities, it's also a place where strange things happen!