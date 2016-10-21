Wright-Cromwell News: Oct 20 2016

There is an Open House 95th Birthday Party for Waino Heikkila from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell.

The last Senior Dance for 2016 will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion, featuring the Marie Ojala Band. Everyone is welcome.

There will be a Bible Camp “Pig Roast” fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Bethlehem Church. Contact Liz Kabus for more information at 218-428-6733.

The Round Lake Presbyterian Church will hold their Annual Hunter’s Supper from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Cromwell Area Community Club will have a Hunter’s Ham Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.

The Lakeside Community Club will hold their annual Mojakka Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright.

Yoga will resume in November on Mondays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 11 a.m. until noon at the Cromwell Pavilion. Yoga is a series of stretches designed to work the whole body and help us learn about our capabilities; it’s for all ages, men and women. For questions, call Ann Markusen at 218-428-3300.

Don’t forget that Daylight Savings time ends Sunday, Nov. 6, by turning our clocks back one hour. Sure will be dark in the morning and evenings then.

There will be a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Villa Vista. All area veterans are invited to attend and share the story of their military service. Bring along any memorabilia you may still have for “Show and Tell” time.

The folks at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court announce their Annual Christmas Family Night will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Plan to celebrate with your family or if you don’t have family there, come to celebrate with those residents who are friends or who need friends.

The artwork of my mother, Katharine M. Dahlman, is now on display through December at the Carlton County Historical Society museum in Cloquet. There will be a very special "Open House" from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for those of you who knew Katharine or want to see her paintings. Members of her family will also be in attendance to talk about her art and answer questions. If you have one of her paintings, you are encouraged to bring it along and tell about how you came to own it and if there is a story behind the painting. Call me at 357-2385 if you have any questions or suggestions for this exhibit.

That’s all the news from Lake Toomuchtodoattimes and hello to all our out-of-town folks who read this news. Thanks for the compliments!