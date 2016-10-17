Wright-Cromwell News Oct 13 2016

Can the upcoming Presidential election get any weirder? After the past weekend, I won’t be surprised by anything. Let’s hope we can still make a wise decision on the future leadership of our state and country. Remember the election is Nov. 8, so be sure to vote!

What do the Minnesota Vikings and the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals football teams have in common? They are both undefeated. Sure has been fun following these teams this fall — it almost makes the coming winter seem bearable. And if you don’t want to watch a game outdoors, remember our volleyball team is doing well, too. Games can be very exciting.

There is no school at Cromwell Oct. 19-21 due to the Minnesota Education teachers’ convention.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Mike Olson, who recently underwent successful heart and kidney transplants, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright, sponsored by the Wright community. Volunteers, donations and helpers are welcome.

There is an 95th Birthday Party Open House for Waino Heikkila from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bethany in Cromwell.

The last senior dance for 2016 will be held from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, with the Marie Ojala Band at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Everyone is welcome.

There will be a Bible Camp “Pig Roast” fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Bethlehem Church. Contact Liz Kabus for more information at 218-428-6733.

The Round Lake Presbyterian Church will hold their Annual Hunter’s Supper from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5..

The Cromwell Area Community Club will have a Hunter’s Ham Supper from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.

The school will sponsor their annual “Chilloween” on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. This is for all area children and their parents to help keep Halloween a safe holiday.

The eighth-graders of Bethany and Bethlehem Lutheran churches will be confirmed at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 30.

There is no yoga in October. Yoga will resume in November (Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Cromwell Pavilion. Yoga is a series of stretches designed to work the whole body and help us learn about our capabilities. For all ages, men and women. For questions, call Ann Markusen 218-428-3300..

Rachel Martin, curator from the Carlton County Historical Society in Cloquet is planning a program at the museum at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct 14, with Norm Hanson Jr. and his brother Rolf, as well as Frank Yetka. They will tell us about their fathers’ election campaigns and encourage us to get out and vote in November.

Don’t forget that Daylight Savings time ends Sunday, Nov. 6, by turning our clocks back one hour. It sure will be dark in the morning and evenings then.

The folks at Villa Vista/Cardinal Court announce that their annual Christmas family night will be Tuesday, Dec 1.

As of Oct. 2, I have been writing news for 35 years. I started in 1981 by writing the “Beseman News” for Tillie Solomon, and as the years went on, I took over the “Wright News” by Helen Benson and Eleanor Spicer and “Tamarack News” by Kai Kelly Kent and finally the “Cromwell News” by Eva Alberg and Kathy Entner. I decided to combine the Wright and Cromwell column at least 10 years ago. I have always said that when I am no longer able to write the news, no one will know what’s going on. Let’s hope when I do have to stop, someone else will step up to take over this column!

That’s all the news from Lake Attendthoseareasuppers, yum, yum!