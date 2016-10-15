Entebbe was founded in 1893, and served as the capital of the British Protectorate until Uganda got her independence in 1962, when the capital was transferred to Kampala. Uganda’s housing infrastructure improved a great deal after independence from the British Protectorate.

That reminds me, Uganda just celebrated its 54th independence birthday celebrations on Sunday, Oct. 9. It is the first independence celebration that I have not attended.

The homes and the cities are very different in Uganda versus what I have seen in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The traditional housing system is mostly influenced by a typical Ugandan farmer’s home: mud walls built around a brick or wood frame, a tin roof (or the traditional straw roof), a separate building for the kitchen and another separate building for the toilet, what we call a pit latrine.

Most traditional houses in Uganda are of round wattle and daub grass thatched hut variety. There are some variations in traditional housing materials and construction techniques depending on what are available in the local environment and the lifestyles of the various ethnic groups.

The urban Ugandan ethnic diversity — which includes Africans, Europeans and Asians — is also reflected in the city’s residential housing as each ethnicity seeks to express its architectural heritage.

The overall size of Uganda’s traditional houses depend on individual and family space needs, but for the most part (and because Ugandans spend most of their time outdoors), houses tend to be small and sparsely used with a bedroom and the outer room serving as living room, or kitchen in the case of the poorer households. Wealthier households often have an adjoining house that serves as a kitchen.

Pit latrines are the main means of human waste disposal. Latrine walls are built with mud bricks or bamboo sticks for privacy. If they are in the open, deep down in remote villages, they just dig a hole up to 10 feet deep, with a hole in the slab no more than 30 centimeters wide to prevent children from falling in. The pit is covered by a wooden large stick with a handle. These pit latrines are for squatting.

Most of the lighting comes from smoky kerosene candles (these are usually made in the form of a lamp out of old tins like insecticide spray cans) while firewood is the main cooking fuel in the rural Ugandan households. It’s very different from Cloquet where you have all sorts for electronics for cooking like ovens, hot plates, microwaves and some that I can't tell their use. Electricity and gas is what you use for light and cooking.

Urban houses also varies by economic class in my country. The quality of residential housing increases towards the hilltop where other prestigious buildings such as government buildings are located. In the hilly city of Kampala (the capital city of Uganda), for instance, the upper slopes are occupied by middle and upper class Ugandans, while the lower slopes and the valley bottoms are occupied by the lower class Ugandans in high density settlements.

The middle and upper class homes are built of durable materials such as brick, stone and cement and have red tile roofs and are generally located in well planned neighborhoods that have low population density. The lower class occupy the housing in the poor areas which are haphazardly laid out and made of poor quality materials. Poor people occupy the lowlands that are prone to flooding.

In Cloquet, it is hard for me to tell the upper, middle or lower class. I do not seem to see the difference, though a number of people have told me that I have no idea how the upper and middle class people live their luxurious lives.

I have not seen most parts of Cloquet but the houses I have seen are amazing, beautiful and spacious, which we do not usually have in Uganda.

I grew up in a two-room house, with no kitchen or bathroom. My sister and I slept in the bedroom with my mom and my brother slept in the sitting room (living room) which also acted as a store and kitchen. There was a bathroom about 20 feet away from the house and the pit latrine was at the back side of the bathroom. We cooked and did dishes on the veranda during the day. At night activities like cooking, doing dishes and playing games were done in the sitting room, which I still do in the one-room house that I rent in Kampala.

But that is not the case here. For example my hosts’ homes can accommodate more than eight people of a family in Uganda. Each room, for instance, one could have two or three bunk beds, six people per room and there would still be space left. This does not include the other rooms that may be available like in the attic and basement.

It is very hard to find a house in Uganda that is spacious, with just one person. I am not saying they are not there. They do exist but they are very few. This is because renting houses is very expensive, so in most cases you will find most families extended — not because they love each other so much, but because they cannot afford to pay rent, so they decide to pay for one house instead of each family member renting a different house.

My family and most Ugandan families use charcoal for preparing their meals; it is the affordable means compared to electricity, kerosene and gas. However, when I go to the village, I have to go to the nearest forests and pick up sticks the traditional way, so I can make a fire to prepare a meal for the family. The traditional use of firewood in the villages has not changed despite the fact that most of the firewood brought to the cities comes from the villages.

Drinking water is fetched from nearby streams and wells. So if I need water in the village, I will have to walk for at least six miles before I find a stream with fresh clean water.

The elderly, my great-grandparents’ generation, try not to embrace modernity of the cities because they are trying to preserve the culture so they can share this experience with their grandchildren. I remember when I had just joined university, I travelled to the village (country) and I promised my grandmother I would ensure that she can access tap water at her doorstep.

“My child, I do not need that so-called nutritious clean tapped water from the cities. The water we have here is from the ground, blessed by God. Why wouldn’t I want to drink that?” she told me. “This water we drink here has all the food nutrients and no chemicals in it. Bringing a tap near will make me more old because I will not have to walk to the well and catch up with the other women of the village. Besides what will be the fun of you coming to the village if it is not different from the cities you people love so much? I love going to the well. Do not take that away, my child. All I want is you to come visit me at every chance you get.”

What would you say to her after that response?

She’s right, it is fun walking to the well as you race each with all the cousins, sisters and brothers during a holiday in the village.

Ohhh … my grandmother and I still sleep in a small round grass thatched hut with a earth floor. To clean this floor I have to sprinkle water on the floor, then use a soft broom made out of grass to sweep the dirt out; the sprinkled water helps to reduce the dust while cleaning the hut. I like the scent of the dust after sprinkling the water on the bare ground.