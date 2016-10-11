Wright-Cromwell News: Oct. 6 2016

There are only four weeks left before the Presidential election. It will be interesting how much worse these campaigns get, but don’t get caught up in all the mud slinging. However, there are lots of other folks running for election who also need our support. Check out the area newspapers for a copy of the upcoming ballot. We vote by mail, but for those of you who have to go to the polls, it’s good to have an idea who’s running for what office.

Our sympathy to the family of Barbara Jo Andreiko, 63, of Duluth who passed away Sept. 15, 2016. Barb is a cousin of Ray Lally.

St. John's will host the LWML Fall Rally for the Brainerd Zone Oct. 25. The theme is "Walk in His Ways" (Psalm 119:3). Registration is at 9 a.m. and it will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with lunch to follow. The ingathering will be for the food shelf. Guest speaker will be Pastor Ziege, and he will speak on "Turn Right at the ‘Why’ in the Road." Pastor Reinke of St. John's will do the opening devotion and closing.

There is an Open House 95th Birthday Party for Waino Heikkila from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bethany in Cromwell.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Mike Olson, who recently underwent successful heart and kidney transplants, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright, sponsored by the Wright community. Volunteers, donations and helpers are welcome.

There will be a Bible Camp “Pig Roast” fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Bethlehem Church. Contact Liz Kabus for more information at 218-428-6733.

The eighth-graders of Bethany and Bethlehem Lutheran churches will be confirmed at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 30.

There will be no yoga classes in October. Yoga will resume in November at 11 a.m. Mondays at the Cromwell Pavilion. For questions, call Ann Markusen at 218-428-3300.

Rachel Martin, curator from the Carlton County Historical Society in Cloquet, is planning a program with Norm Hanson Jr. and his brother Rolf, as well as Frank Yetka, at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct 14, at the museum. They will tell us about their fathers’ election campaigns and encourage us to get out and vote in November. She hopes to get a decent turnout for these guys.

School Picture Day is Tuesday, Oct. 11, with Lifetouch Studios.

That’s all the news from Lake Enjoythecoloredleaves. Hello to all the leaf peekers!