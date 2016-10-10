Through Foreign Eyes: Cold, not cool

The mood was gloriously ecstatic as we drove past the colorful trees of the fall on our way to Madison, Wis. I am not telling you about my experience there, that will be for another time. Today let us talk about the weather.

Since I arrived in the United States, I have heard statements like: “This fall is beautiful; the leaves have taken awhile to change color.” That got me thinking. Is fall a type of a tree? I don't usually know how some people may react when you ask questions that seem obvious to them, so it took me a while to actually ask and understand.

All I remember being taught in school is you have four seasons: summer, winter, spring and autumn. So where is this “fall” coming from? Did my geography teacher forget to mention the fifth season? I hope you can now see it is not easy being me.

I finally asked someone about about the fifth season: “Hey, what is this “fall” fifth season I have been hearing about? What is this weather like? Laughing was her reaction, but she later responded.

"I’m sorry Sharon, but we are in fall.”

"But I was told we are in autumn,’’ I said.

“Yes, autumn is also called the fall, most people here prefer to call it that because of the leaves turning from green to red, orange or yellow. They eventually fall after drying, preparing for winter,’’ she responded.

That made a lot of sense and I now understood the fall. Good to be on the same page with the rest of the people around. Then there came my ego, “Ohhh… I am going to be so smart when I go back home. I will start up a topic just to correct them when they say something that is not right,’’ I approvingly thought to myself.

I come from the Pearl of Africa, Uganda. A country with a simple but beautiful climate, Uganda is mostly plateau with a rim of mountains. Our climate is tropical, with two seasons: the rainy and sunny season. The rainy season is from March until May and October until November. Light rain season are in November and December. Dry seasons are from December to February and June to August.

Uganda is sunny most of the year with temperatures rarely rising above 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit). The average annual temperature is about 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 Fahrenheit). The best time of the year in Uganda is December to February and from June to September.

During this period the climate is balanced; it will rain and shine at the same time. In most cases it will rain so hard and shine immediately after the rain and dry the soil. If you have not been in those areas, you may not be able to tell it rained because it dried so fast.

The weather in Uganda is funny, you may find it is raining in the capital city Kampala, and very hot in the nearby town (which in this case is Bugolobi, about five kilometers away).

I am not sure if it happens here, though. I have not had the chance to differentiate the weather, but every time I talk to someone about the weather, they say it is cool.

What! Cool? Are you being serious? I am here freezing having five layers of shirts, two long johns underneath my pants, and three sweatshirts on! Then I am told it is cool! Not cool at all, it is freezing cold.

Well … now I am trying to adjust to the weather to avoid looking ridiculous in the eyes of those who do not know about my home country. I assure you it has not been easy to transfer from the delicious sunlight, warm rains and heat that you have spent your entire life feeling, to the freezing cold of Cloquet.

It feels like that warm body, when you have just woken up from bed, then suddenly ice cold water is poured on you, that is the kind of cold I feel. Is that cool?

Understand my situation when you find me on the streets dressed like an overblown balloon.

The beauty of living in the tropics is that clothes shopping is optional because the weather is the same all year round, so we get to save some money.

Mary Krohn, from my Cloquet family, told me she needs to pull out her winter clothes, and place the light clothes in the closet for the next season. I understand that some people after a season sell their clothes and buy others for the next season, especially when they outgrow them; this affects those with little ones and during winter season.

“This month you will see a lot of people at the clothes stores buying winter clothes,” Mary said.

“This climate is really expensive to live in,” I thought. Buying clothes each and every season. I only buy clothes once a year and that is towards Christmas — who does not want new clothes for Christmas?

It’s funny how ungrateful we Ugandans can sometime be, we don’t appreciate the good climate and weather we have. These climates enable us to grow crops and keeps our soils moistened all year round. We buy vegetables fresh from the garden. Who are we to have this great climate and still complain? We complain about the little rain and the hot sun that we have had for a few days, not knowing we are privileged to have such great climate, not knowing there are people out there who would wish to have a glimpse of our climate and we are complaining at the slightest changes.

I have learned this the hard way, as I was busy being cold here. I remembered how I used to complain about the weather in Uganda. Ohhh, it is too cold, but now Cloquet is a lot colder than Uganda. Ohhh it is too hot, now I wish for that heat here and I can’t find it unless with layers of clothes on.

How I wish I could fly back home for only 10 minutes to feel the hot sun on my skin once again, but if wishes were horses, even beggars would ride. I have to wait until I get back home!

Being here has taught me a number of things, but the most important is to never take anything for granted!

Writer Sharon Oyat is an intern at the Pine journal this fall and comes here from Uganda. Contact her at soyat@pinjournal.com