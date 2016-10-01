Education Corner: Back-to-school report card is A+

Cloquet students and families are in their third week of school already, and we are very proud of how they and our school staff have started a school year stacked with great expectations, new ways of learning, new staff and students, and our school construction and remodeling project. With the continued support of our community, all of these changes and new ways of doing things will give Cloquet students access to outstanding educational opportunities and a sense of confidence that they can deal with a changing world and have the ability to create a fulfilling future.

People driving by our construction site for the new middle school will see that the walls and roofs to our gymnasium and swimming pool have gone up, steel is being erected in our academic wings, and landscaping is taking place to support and showcase this fantastic educational resource. What is not yet so visible is that the new home for our Early Childhood Family Education program currently housed at the middle school is being planned as a new wing at Churchill Elementary. Plans for this wing have been completed, bids have been reviewed, and we expect construction to start in October. Staff and the public will have to pay attention to new places to park, as the west side of Churchill will be closed off during this construction.

New construction and remodeling for entrances and academic areas have preliminary drawings and will be moving towards final construction drawings and bids for Churchill Elementary, Washington Elementary, Cloquet High School and the Cloquet Area Alternative Education program. Other repairs and maintenance projects are being planned as the construction budget will allow, including a much-needed roof replacement over the small gyms and industrial arts area at the high school.

Last spring we said goodbye to a super senior class and a fine group of school staff who retired or moved on to other endeavors. This summer, however, we enrolled eight sections of kindergarteners, saw over 180 new students move to or enroll in Cloquet from other school districts, and we hired over 30 new staff eager to become part of our school district and to serve families and students a high quality education in an excellent school environment.

Middle school students are starting their second year with their iPad learning devices. As these learning devices were being distributed to our middle school students, our high school students were each receiving new Surface computers. These learning tools will help keep curriculum current, teach students to network and communicate with each other and their teachers, reduce costs for textbooks and printing, and give our students the skills they will need to operate well in a world that demands a high degree of technological competence. Last year and this year our school teachers and staff are learning how to use mobile device management systems and a learning management systems (Schoology) to enhance instruction, manage student assignments, and even improve communications with parents.

As proud as we are of our students, families, school staff and academic and extracurricular offerings, our schools only will provide wonderful opportunities for those who take advantage of what is here. We see that in students signing up for challenging classes and showing up to schools with positive attitudes and a readiness to learn. We have hundreds of students participating in our activities program this fall. Our federal government, however, has set a goal this year to deal with a problem that hinders some students from taking full advantage of our educational opportunities. That goal is to improve student attendance for those students missing for not good reasons.

Overall, we have very good student attendance, but I have seen a very negative impact of poor attendance on very intelligent students. School attendance has to become a community dialogue and a mission for our entire community as well as every student’s parents, extended family, and other adults who have significant roles in their lives. It is not OK to miss even one day of school when a student can be in school. As we start a new school year this emphasis on attendance is to encourage all of our students and families to take full advantage of our schools. We have super students and super families and we see great accomplishments for most of our students. All students want to succeed. If they are in school we have the resources and programs to make that happen.

Ken Scarbrough is the superintendent of Cloquet Public Schools. He can be reached at 218-879-6721 ext. 6202.