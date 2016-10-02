Through Foreign Eyes: Paddling into an adventure

ELY, -It was very beautiful and remote, even the air we breathed changed as we drove through the forest leading us to our destination in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. I was excited, I had no idea I was going to have my first canoeing lesson on job and have so much fun at the same time. We were five people: Tim, Brian, Carol, Bill and me.

Tim gave me instructions that seemed like a piece of cake. This is so easy, why make this whole thing seem so hard, I thought.

But it wasn’t easy. When we got to the trail and carried our stuff — bags of food, clothes and canoes — into the trail leading to the first portage, that was easy. Then we loaded up the canoes and I had my first experience with a paddle. I was assigned the front seat for weak paddlers, considering I was doing it for the first time.

“Forward stroke your paddle, then make a feather wave. This helps to catch the wind which makes my work at the back more easier,’’ Brian instructed. This sounds so easy until you actually do it. It is amazing once you learn, until you start feeling your muscles hurt.

My primary school was near Lake Victoria in Uganda. I could see fishermen on canoes and I thought it was so easy. It was my turn to experience what they were going through and it was tough — the more I paddled, the more my muscles hurt!

As we followed the river through marshes, the trip started with unexpected deluge of rain that lasted two minutes. Tim, with whom I shared a canoe, was concerned.

“Are you OK? he asked.

It got me thinking. I grew up walking in the rain to school on rainy days, arriving with my uniform all dripping wet to avoid getting to school late. I still arrived late which won me a few strokes of the cane on my bottom. It’s funny how things turn around.

“I am OK,” I responded. “It actually feels good to once again feel the raindrops on my face after a long time.”

We never stopped, we continued to paddle our way through the weeds. It was astonishing to see how the weeds bent, showing the direction of the water flow. The Boundary Waters are tea black in color so there is nothing much to see underneath the water, but it gave a perfect reflection of the trees with yellow and red leaves turning beautifully. I remember, sometime in Uganda, when I wa watching the movie “Rio” with one of my cousins, and she noticed how beautiful the leaves were. She wished we had such color of leaves on our trees. I had falsely consoled her that they were just Photoshop, not real.

Well, when I get back home I have to take back my words and tell her that those beautiful trees are actually real and more beautiful in sight!

I checked my phone but there was no service; it meant a marriage with nature for better for worse. I was kindly forced away from the real world.

We finally arrived at the campsite. It was not the best but because it was drizzling, we had to quickly set up camp and have dinner. Carol and I were assigned to organize and prepare dinner while the men put up the tents. I sighed, for I had to do the easy work. I was a bit wet from the rain drops and I couldn’t feel my fingers — they were frozen from the cold. My teeth competitively hit each other but I made sure no one noticed, as I did not want to get everyone’s attention turned to me. I had to be brave and strong. I badly needed a campfire but, unfortunately, as soon as the boys finished putting up the tents there was a heavy roar of rain as it headed toward our campsite.

Everyone gathered in our tent; it was the biggest and more spacious. Carol was supposed to prepare dinner but the rain did not allow her best work. We opted to have what was meant for lunch: wheat tortillas with peanut butter, blueberry sauce and sausages. Everyone seemed to enjoy it, while I grimaced at them. How can a person have peanut butter and blueberry sauce in one dish, and then add sausages to it. That was new!

In Uganda, especially among the Acholi people, peanut butter is a very precious source that we only eat with bread and ripe bananas for breakfast or mix up in smoked meat (beef), chicken, dried beans, cabbages and plantain for lunch sauce. When you taste these dishes — ohh… they are scrumptious! I had plain sausages, a wheat tortilla and water, which could take me through the night. By the time dinner was done, it was already dark and the men left for their respective tents.

It was black as coal and the canopy of the trees made it even darker. There was no light from the stars or moon. All around me I could hear noises I never noticed during the day; the night seem to magnify them by thousands. Because we had our tent close to the lake, I could hear the croaking of the frogs. Noises of so many different kinds, from all sides, seemed to be closing in. Carol was fast asleep. I tossed and turned in my sleeping bag, the noises wouldn't let me sleep. I thought I heard a howling somewhere in the distance. Could that be a wolf or a werewolf like in the movies? Brian had spent the day telling me about wolves, in combination with the movie series “Teenwolf” that I was watching an entire month before I travelled here. My heart raced, I was frightened, our tent was open, we were only protected by the bug net on the tent. Tim had told us it was better to leave our tent open for fresh air. It was terrifying with no one to turn to, I couldn't even say a word for fear of being heard by the possible wolf out in the woods.

I closed my eyes so I couldn't see whatever decided to eat me … only to open them to the sound of a stove, with conversation of people having breakfast. I had made it to the morning.

Tim excitedly shouted, “The princess made it through the night!’’

I smiled. “Yes, I made it, good morning guys,’’ I responded.

This was a tremendous cultural experience that I will forever vividly remember.

We prepared to look at various campsites to camp for day two. We finally got one and set up our tents. This time the girls had to figure out how to put up our own tent, the weather was clear with blue skies and bright, hot sunlight. It was perfect!

Soon it got dark. Because of the perfect weather, we had to light a campfire. The night brought such a silence that the crackle of the campfire was all that could be heard, like a crazy music. The flames that licked at the wood and red sparks both danced in the cool breeze.Our faces roasted warm, which was fascinating and relaxing.

We told jokes and stories as we sat around the campfire. In Uganda, bonfires are set up by grandparents to tell their children and grandchildren stories. The campfire reminded me of my grandmother: she loves bonfires, she always used them to tell us stories and advise us.

It was an educational, fun and scary adventure but always lovely to spend time with Mother Nature. Tim, thank you for organizing this tr