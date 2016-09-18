Education is a must-have in almost every country. In some countries it is costly while in others the right to education is highly promoted as the governments provide their people with free education. Different countries have different structures and conditions in which its citizens acquire education.

While taking a tour around Cloquet High school with former Pine Journal intern Marie Osuna, I was impressed with what I saw! Organised classrooms, scholastic materials, equipment, trained teachers are all provided. What astonished me most was the free education.

"Education is free until high school, but the taxes we pay kind of pays for the education,’’ said Cloquet High School teacher Bret Baker. “We get to buy the scholastic materials like books and pens for our kids.”

Here parents pay for their children’s tuition only when they get to college or attend a private school, but parents decide to either pay or not depending on whether they can afford it.

Even with this free education, it is sad that some children do not want to go to school, rather they are pushed and begged to attend school. They are taking education for granted, not knowing there are lots of children out there wishing they could have free education just for a moment. In Uganda, there are some children going to school barefoot, with one notebook that he or she will use for all the subjects in the class, and they are not bothered! Guess why? Because all they care about is getting educated; it doesn't matter the condition.

In Cloquet the high school is well equipped with regular academic classes as well as special classes such as science, cooking and art, which is an added advantage to the students.

Back home, parents have to work hard to pay their children’s school fees from Day 1 of schooll; nothing is free. They have to buy every single book, pen and textbook. That is why girl children often don't go to school. For instance, if a parent has five children — three boys and two girls — the boys will go to school and the girls will stay home. This is because it was traditionally believed girls will always get married and stay home to take care of their children, and boys will one day have to take care of their families so they need the education more. What would be the point of educating girls? Although recently girls are the majority in schools, thanks to women empowerment.

In the remote areas of Uganda some students do not have the luxury of classrooms with white computer-like boards (smart boards), their classroom is under a tree and they sit on the ground. If it rains that day, no classes. This is what people get for a free education in my country.

Those with a little money to pay will have classrooms but there will be more than 100 students per class.

"I have taught a class of 35 students. I think my biggest class had 39 students,’’ Baker said. “These classes will run for 45 minutes seven days a week, with lunch breaks.’’

This is interesting, 39 students and you get to be taught for 45 minutes. Well consider yourselves lucky. In Uganda, the classrooms are packed with more than 100 students, with no air conditioning and the classes run for one to two hours, depending on the level of education (in high school). Trust me, when at school in Uganda, you have no idea the conditions are bad.

All that matters is have our parents got the school fees so we are not sent home and are we being taught?

Because Uganda is a developing country, the educational structure has improved: they have trained a number of teachers; they have built classrooms; and in some schools the government provides scholastic materials which is a great improvement.

The education system in Uganda has a structure of seven years of primary education and six years of secondary education. The secondary education system follows the education system of our former colonial masters, Britain. It is divided into the Ordinary level (lower secondary) and Advanced level (upper secondary). Lower secondary consists of four years of schooling at the end of which students take O-level exams in at least eight subjects with a maximum of 10 subjects. Upper secondary consists of two years of schooling at the end of which students take A-level exams in at least three subjects. At the end of both Ordinary and Advanced levels, each student must take a National exam which qualifies them to advance to A-levels for those in Ordinary level and University for those in Advanced level. This present system has existed since the early 1960s.

Because not many people could afford education, the Ugandan government introduced the Universal Primary and Secondary education program in 1997, to provide free education to low-income students. However, the program did not perform up to expectations.

Ugandan families are mostly extended, so once the government announced this program, every family sent their children to school. The number of students in these schools quickly exceeded the estimated number. Because of this massive influx of students, the demand for learning materials, teachers and infrastructure became a challenge to the education system and resulted in costly consequences, including poor quality education, student achievement, untrained teachers, improper infrastructure and classroom settings.

According to the Ugandan Ministry of Education and Sports statistics, school enrollments increased from 3 million to 5.3 million in 1997 and the number increased to 7 million by 2004. These large numbers made the learning environment more difficult and it became harder for the teachers to be heard and teach.

I would love to tell all students here that you can never know the value of what you have now until you lose it.

Value education and go to school while you still can.

********************

Writer Sharon Oyat is an intern at the Pine Journal this fall and comes from Uganda. Contact her at soyat@pinejournal.com