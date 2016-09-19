Wright-Cromwell News Sept 15 2016

It’s been a very emotional week since the finding of Jacob Wetterling’s remains in the Paynesville area. Thousands upon thousands of people were hoping for a better outcome, but that wasn’t to be. But we can be so proud of the Wetterling family for all their efforts in protecting the safety of our children and youth. Though Jacob’s outcome was tragic, the hope for so many others can be improved and child abuse can be greatly reduced. My prayer now is for the Wetterling family to heal and be able to go on with their lives, as Jacob would have wanted them to do. We also have to thank all the people who searched for Jacob and for clues to his disappearance for so many years. They never gave up.

The Carlton County Historical Society welcomes author Melody Swenson and Coach Bob McDonald for a program at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the museum at 406 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet.

Our sympathy to the family of Vernon “Fuzz” W. Strom, 86, of Tamarack who died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016 at the Golden Horizons Memory Care Unit in Aitkin, Minn. A memorial service will be held a later date.

Our sympathy to the family of Frederick F. Stewart, 68, of Aitkin, formerly of Tamarack, who died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016 at the Aicota Assisted Living Center in Aitkin. Friends and family gathered from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the McGregor Funeral Home.

The Cromwell Area Community Club Steak Fry will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the Cromwell Park Pavilion. Come for the steak and stay in town for the football game.

The Holy Hootenanners will be at Bethany Lutheran in Cromwell at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Please try to come out and support this great group!

There are several new teachers and staff at Cromwell-Wright School. Nathan Libbon has been hired as the superintendent, and the new staff members are Denise Blomquist, paraprofessional; Priscilla Heimbruch, ECFE; Ann Carlander, art/yearbook; Paul Webster, industrial arts; Tracey Thode, social studies; Hannah Borchardt, fifth grade; Jodi Belle Shimmin, kitchen; Autumn Kelly, paraprofessional; Mary Rose Varo, artist in residence; and Tim Stark, business education. Feel free to stop in to meet and welcome these new folks.

The Carlton County Retired Educators will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Spirits Restaurant in Carlton. They will order off the menu for lunch followed by a meeting. They will get an update on the Carlton County Fair and also on the State REAM Convention that I attended. New members are welcome to attend. This group welcomes any and all retired teachers and staff from the area. Even if you taught in another county or state and are now living in Carlton County, you are welcome to attend.

There will be a Spaghetti Supper Benefit for Mike Olson who recently underwent successful heart and kidney transplants. This will take place from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Wright. This is sponsored by the Wright community.

You may have noticed the American flags displayed prominently in Cromwell. Many area folks donated these flags and we are very thankful for the donations. There is a complete list of donations at the city hall in the old creamery in Cromwell. These names will be read at the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at Villa Vista in November. Another donation was a flag that was draped on the coffin of Ed Kukkola. The plan is to dedicate this flag and present it to the Cromwell Area Historical Club at this same event. The only problem is that it needs a triangle flag case and that will cost about $100. If there is anyone who would like to donate this case, make one or donate money to go towards it, please send it to me or drop it off at Cromwell City Hall, and I will make sure this gets done.

Congratulations to Signe Pitkanen who just celebrated her 100th birthday Sept. 4 at Villa Vista. Signe went to Cromwell High School and when she first saw Eino Pitkanen, who had come to Cromwell from Barnum, she told herself, “What a good looking boy!” And yes, she did marry him when she was 20 years old in the old Farmer’s Hall. They were married for 70 years before Eino died 10 years ago. Ironically, her father also lived to be 100. Signe reads daily and does the puzzles in the newspaper. I’m sure she would love to have visitors, so stop in when you can.

Don’t forget that Bill and Judy Haapoja come to entertain at Villa Vista at 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month (Sept. 26).

Villa Vista/Cardinal Court will have a quilt display the week of Sept. 15-22. Folks are asked to bring in their homemade quilts for display and then on Thursday, Sept. 22, there will be a "Show and Tell" at 1:30 p.m. Contact Julie Hedin at 218-644-3331 or bring in your quilt if you would like to share your labor of love!

That’s all the news from Lake Iambacktosubbing and Hello to all the administrators, teachers, staff and students at our area schools. It’s good to be back on a schedule.